Nepalese Army Opens Fire on Prison Inmates Trying to Escape

The army earlier deployed troops to the capital Kathmandu in coordination with other security agencies amid ongoing unrest in Nepal.

The Nepalese army opened fire on prison inmates who were trying to escape; one person was killed and seven were injured, the Kathmandu Post reported on Wednesday.The incident took place in the Dhading District amid prison escape attempts across the country.The army, which assumed control of the country's security after protests, had extended the general curfew earlier until the evening of September 10.In a separate development, the leaders of the youth-led protests in Nepal, self-labeled the "Gen Z Protest," have denied involvement in vandalism and riots, calling on the country's armed forces to ensure security and enforce a curfew, according to a statement published on Tuesday by the Indian TV channel Times Now.The participants of the "Gen Z Protest" left the protest sites and are not associated with any individuals or groups involved in vandalism or destruction of public properties, the leaders said.Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Post newspaper has reported that rioters have prevented the capital's fire service from extinguishing the fires by blocking its garage, with the police and the army failing to render help.

