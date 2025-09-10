International
Situation in Nepal Out of Control - Kremlin
Situation in Nepal Out of Control - Kremlin
The situation in Nepal has "in fact" gotten out of control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We see that the situation [in Nepal] ... has in fact gotten out of control," Peskov told a briefing. He added that Moscow has no information about any external interference in the internal situation in the country. On UkraineThe Kremlin is unaware of any changes in the position of some European countries regarding the possibility of sending their military contingents to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.He also said that the leadership of NATO and the European Union on a daily basis accuses Russia of provocations without any attempts to provide any arguments backing those accusations.
the situation in nepal has "in fact" gotten out of control, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on wednesday.
the situation in nepal has "in fact" gotten out of control, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on wednesday.

© AP Photo / Niranjan ShresthaPeople look at a burnt police vehicle during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
People look at a burnt police vehicle during protests against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
© AP Photo / Niranjan Shrestha
The situation in Nepal has "in fact" gotten out of control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We see that the situation [in Nepal] ... has in fact gotten out of control," Peskov told a briefing.
He added that Moscow has no information about any external interference in the internal situation in the country.
"We wish for Nepal to quickly return to constitutional order, restore stability, and ensure the safety of all citizens and tourists … including Russian tourists who currently are or may be in Nepal," the Kremlin spokesman said.
On Ukraine

The Kremlin is unaware of any changes in the position of some European countries regarding the possibility of sending their military contingents to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The only thing I know is that 26 countries at the meeting in Paris said they were ready to join the deployment of troops to Ukraine. 26 countries. I have no information that any of these countries have changed their position. However, a number of countries immediately announced that they would not take part in this in any case. Therefore, I do not know any changes in this composition," Peskov said when asked about the number of countries willing to deploy their troops in Ukraine.
He also said that the leadership of NATO and the European Union on a daily basis accuses Russia of provocations without any attempts to provide any arguments backing those accusations.
"As always, there are quite a few countries that take a rabid position, which either do not understand or do not want to understand the terrible consequences of such reckless actions. And there are countries that understand reality much better," the Kremlin spokesman added.
