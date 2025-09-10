https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/situation-in-nepal-out-of-control---kremlin-1122763342.html

Situation in Nepal Out of Control - Kremlin

The situation in Nepal has "in fact" gotten out of control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We see that the situation [in Nepal] ... has in fact gotten out of control," Peskov told a briefing. He added that Moscow has no information about any external interference in the internal situation in the country. On UkraineThe Kremlin is unaware of any changes in the position of some European countries regarding the possibility of sending their military contingents to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.He also said that the leadership of NATO and the European Union on a daily basis accuses Russia of provocations without any attempts to provide any arguments backing those accusations.

