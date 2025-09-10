https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/no-targets-of-russias-nights-mass-strike-on-ukrainian-military-enterprises-were-located-in-poland-1122764014.html
No Targets of Russia Night Strike on Ukraine Military Located in Poland - Defense Ministry
The maximum range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border into Poland, does not exceed 700 km, The Russian Defense Ministry stated. The Ministry is ready to provide further details on this matter.
There were no targets of Russia's this night's mass strike on the Ukrainian military enterprises were located in Poland, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The flight range of Russian drones used in the strike on the Ukrainian military complex does not exceed 700 kilometers (435 miles), the ministry said.Strikes On Ukraine's MilitaryPoland has allegedly detected 19 drones entering its aerospace at night, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday."Nineteen violations of Polish aerospace have been recorded," Tusk said. "At the moment, we have confirmation that three drones have been shot down. It is likely that the fourth object was shot down," Tusk added.At the same time, the Polish prime minister did not rule out the appearance of information about a larger number of downed objects. Verification of such information "will take some time." Now, the search for the wreckage of the downed drones and their identification is underway.
12:09 GMT 10.09.2025 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 10.09.2025)
"There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland," the ministry said on Telegram.
The flight range of Russian drones used in the strike on the Ukrainian military complex does not exceed 700 kilometers (435 miles), the ministry said.
"The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km. Nevertheless, we are ready to hold consultations on this subject with the Polish defense ministry," the statement said.
Strikes On Ukraine's Military
Russia launched massive strike overnight on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnytsa and Lvov
These enterprises produced and repaired armored vehicles, aviation equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as engines and drones
The strike hit the Lvov Armored Vehicle Factory and the Lvov Aircraft Repair Plant (LDARZ), where long-range drones were manufactured
The objectives of the massive strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
Poland has allegedly detected 19 drones entering its aerospace at night, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.
"Nineteen violations of Polish aerospace have been recorded," Tusk said. "At the moment, we have confirmation that three drones have been shot down. It is likely that the fourth object was shot down," Tusk added.
At the same time, the Polish prime minister did not rule out the appearance of information about a larger number of downed objects. Verification of such information "will take some time." Now, the search for the wreckage of the downed drones and their identification is underway.