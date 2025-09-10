https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/no-targets-of-russias-nights-mass-strike-on-ukrainian-military-enterprises-were-located-in-poland-1122764014.html

No Targets of Russia Night Strike on Ukraine Military Located in Poland - Defense Ministry

The maximum range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border into Poland, does not exceed 700 km, The Russian Defense Ministry stated. The Ministry is ready to provide further details on this matter.

There were no targets of Russia's this night's mass strike on the Ukrainian military enterprises were located in Poland, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The flight range of Russian drones used in the strike on the Ukrainian military complex does not exceed 700 kilometers (435 miles), the ministry said.Strikes On Ukraine's MilitaryPoland has allegedly detected 19 drones entering its aerospace at night, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday."Nineteen violations of Polish aerospace have been recorded," Tusk said. "At the moment, we have confirmation that three drones have been shot down. It is likely that the fourth object was shot down," Tusk added.At the same time, the Polish prime minister did not rule out the appearance of information about a larger number of downed objects. Verification of such information "will take some time." Now, the search for the wreckage of the downed drones and their identification is underway.

