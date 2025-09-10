https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/russia-expresses-hope-for-nepals-protests-to-abate-1122762334.html
Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate
Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate
Sputnik International
The Nepali army, which assumed control of the country's security after protests, has extended the general curfew until the evening of September 10.
2025-09-10T08:51+0000
2025-09-10T08:51+0000
2025-09-10T08:51+0000
world
nepal
unrest
situation
russia
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122762168_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9a1aa533a12c378ccff5de06b5707dc.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed hope that unrest in Nepal would abate.Those in charge in the South Asian country should work together with civil society institutions to tackle the problem for the benefit of the people, she underscored.On September 4, the Nepalese authorities banned major social media platforms for missing the deadline to register with the Ministry of Communications. The ban was lifted following protests on Monday.The crisis escalated after protesters stormed the national parliament on Tuesday, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition on the demonstrators. Dozens of protesters were reportedly killed and hundreds of others injured, prompting Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/nepali-communist-party-chief-says-will-rise-again-after-losing-power-1122762012.html
nepal
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122762168_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72a037e176c8a308912d725b67d5bfd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nepali army, protests in nepal, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russia's hope on peace in nepal, civil society institutions
nepali army, protests in nepal, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russia's hope on peace in nepal, civil society institutions
Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate
The Nepali army, which assumed control of the country's security after protests, has extended the general curfew until the evening of September 10.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed hope that unrest in Nepal would abate.
"The footage was terrible. I hope that this situation will gradually calm down," Zakharova told Sputnik.
Those in charge in the South Asian country should work together with civil society institutions to tackle the problem for the benefit of the people, she underscored.
"So that they are not in collusion but in synergy, and that each branch of government does its own work, so that all this benefits the state and the people," Zakharova pointed out.
On September 4, the Nepalese authorities banned major social media platforms for missing the deadline to register with the Ministry of Communications. The ban was lifted following protests on Monday.
The crisis escalated after protesters stormed the national parliament on Tuesday, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition on the demonstrators. Dozens of protesters were reportedly killed and hundreds of others injured, prompting Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign.