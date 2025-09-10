https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/russia-expresses-hope-for-nepals-protests-to-abate-1122762334.html

Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate

Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate

Sputnik International

The Nepali army, which assumed control of the country's security after protests, has extended the general curfew until the evening of September 10.

2025-09-10T08:51+0000

2025-09-10T08:51+0000

2025-09-10T08:51+0000

world

nepal

unrest

situation

russia

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122762168_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9a1aa533a12c378ccff5de06b5707dc.jpg

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed hope that unrest in Nepal would abate.Those in charge in the South Asian country should work together with civil society institutions to tackle the problem for the benefit of the people, she underscored.On September 4, the Nepalese authorities banned major social media platforms for missing the deadline to register with the Ministry of Communications. The ban was lifted following protests on Monday.The crisis escalated after protesters stormed the national parliament on Tuesday, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition on the demonstrators. Dozens of protesters were reportedly killed and hundreds of others injured, prompting Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/nepali-communist-party-chief-says-will-rise-again-after-losing-power-1122762012.html

nepal

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nepali army, protests in nepal, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, russia's hope on peace in nepal, civil society institutions