Nepali Communist Party Chief Says Will 'Rise Again' After Losing Power

Shankar Pokharel, general secretary of Nepal's Communist Party (CPN-UML)), which led the now ousted government, said the party "will rise again" after it lost power amid mass protests and violent riots, the Khabarhub news website reported on Wednesday.

Pokharel shared a poem by famous Nepali poet Netralal Abhagi on social media. He ended the posting with a message: "Let us be patient, let us remain calm — we will rise again." According to Khabarhub, the Nepalese army has detained 27 people on suspiсion of looting, arson and violent attacks on civilians and property. The military also seized 31 firearms and related ammunition that were looted during Tuesday's unrest. The army said that 23 police officers and three civilians injured in clashes were being treated in military hospitals. On September 4, the Nepalese authorities banned a number of major social media sites that failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within the required deadline. The ban was lifted following protests on Monday. The crisis escalated after protesters stormed the national parliament on Tuesday, prompting police to fire water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition toward the demonstrators. Dozens of protesters were reportedly killed and hundreds others injured. Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned.

