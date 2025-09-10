International
Trump May Hold Talks With Putin This Week or Next
Trump May Hold Talks With Putin This Week or Next
US President Donald Trump has said he could have a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week or next.
"I think this week or early next week," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked when he might hold talks with Putin.He also said he is "not thrilled" about Israel's strikes on Qatar.He noted, however, that he was not surprised by what happened.On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had carried out strikes in Doha targeting senior officials of Palestinian movement Hamas. Eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that several explosions occurred in the center of Qatar's capital.
05:09 GMT 10.09.2025
US President Donald Trump has said he could have a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week or next.
"I think this week or early next week," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked when he might hold talks with Putin.
He also said he is "not thrilled" about Israel's strikes on Qatar.
"We are not thrilled about the way that went down today," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.
He noted, however, that he was not surprised by what happened.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had carried out strikes in Doha targeting senior officials of Palestinian movement Hamas. Eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that several explosions occurred in the center of Qatar's capital.
