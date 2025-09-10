https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/gulf-cooperation-council-to-support-any-action-by-qatar-after-israeli-attack-1122760214.html

Gulf Cooperation Council to Support Any Action by Qatar After Israeli Attack

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stands in solidarity with Qatar and will support any response following the Israeli strikes on Doha, GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said.

"The Council states express full solidarity with the State of Qatar and support any measures it takes," GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said.On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had carried out strikes in Doha targeting senior officials of Palestinian movement Hamas. Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that several explosions occurred in the center of Qatar's capital.World powers, including the United Kingdom, Germany and India, have condemned the Israeli airstrike on Hamas members in Doha and called for restraint.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israel's strike and called for "immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza."India is concerned about the Israeli airstrike on Doha and calls for restraint to ensure peace and security in the region are not jeopardized, the Indian Foreign Ministry noted.German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that the Israeli attack not only violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty, "but also jeopardizes our efforts to free the hostages." Wadeful urged all parties to make every effort to achieve a ceasefire and free the hostages.Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also condemned "the cowardly attack by the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regime on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," calling the airstrike "an act of state terrorism, a flagrant violation of international law and a challenge to the principles of peaceful coexistence among nations."On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had carried out strikes in Doha targeting senior officials of Palestinian movement Hamas. Eyewitnesses told RIA Novosti that several explosions occurred in the center of Qatar's capital.

