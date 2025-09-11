International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/briefing-on-kirks-assassination-postponed-due-to-rapid-developments-in-investigation-1122771636.html
Briefing on Kirk's Assassination Postponed Due to 'Rapid Developments' in Investigation
Briefing on Kirk's Assassination Postponed Due to 'Rapid Developments' in Investigation
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik) - US authorities on Thursday postponed a scheduled press briefing on the assassination of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk due to "rapid developments" in the investigation, according to a scheduling notice from the Utah Department of Public Safety obtained by Sputnik.
2025-09-11T18:24+0000
2025-09-11T18:24+0000
world
us
charlie kirk
utah
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0b/1122767825_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_641d0acd9cfad87a7242afc7771679d3.jpg
Previously, the briefing was set to start at 12:45 local time (19:45 GMT). Earlier in the day, the FBI announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information that will lead to the identification or arrest of a person or individuals responsible for killing Kirk.Kirk was assassinated at a university in Orem, Utah on Wednesday while giving a speech.No suspects were in custody as of Thursday morning, but an image bearing a 'person of interest' has been released.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/weapon-used-to-assassinate-kirk-recovered-identified-as-high-powered-bolt-rifle---fbi-1122770895.html
utah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0b/1122767825_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da68cb705de5a5a1fcc5d8d75a4e144.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what are authorities saying about kirk's killing, do authorities have leads on kirk's killing, what leads to authorities have on kirk's killing
what are authorities saying about kirk's killing, do authorities have leads on kirk's killing, what leads to authorities have on kirk's killing

Briefing on Kirk's Assassination Postponed Due to 'Rapid Developments' in Investigation

18:24 GMT 11.09.2025
© AP Photo / Jeffrey PhelpsConservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2025
© AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik) - US authorities on Thursday postponed a scheduled press briefing on the assassination of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk due to "rapid developments" in the investigation, according to a scheduling notice from the Utah Department of Public Safety obtained by Sputnik.
Previously, the briefing was set to start at 12:45 local time (19:45 GMT).

"Due to the rapid developments in our investigation, we will suspend this. We will release an updated time later today," the notice read, without clarifying the nature of the developments.

Earlier in the day, the FBI announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information that will lead to the identification or arrest of a person or individuals responsible for killing Kirk.
Kirk was assassinated at a university in Orem, Utah on Wednesday while giving a speech.
No suspects were in custody as of Thursday morning, but an image bearing a 'person of interest' has been released.
A teacher from Gurukul school of Art completes artwork to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2025
Americas
Weapon Used to Assassinate Kirk Recovered, Identified as High Powered Bolt Rifle - FBI
13:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала