Briefing on Kirk's Assassination Postponed Due to 'Rapid Developments' in Investigation

WASHINGTON, September 11 (Sputnik) - US authorities on Thursday postponed a scheduled press briefing on the assassination of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk due to "rapid developments" in the investigation, according to a scheduling notice from the Utah Department of Public Safety obtained by Sputnik.

Previously, the briefing was set to start at 12:45 local time (19:45 GMT). Earlier in the day, the FBI announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information that will lead to the identification or arrest of a person or individuals responsible for killing Kirk.Kirk was assassinated at a university in Orem, Utah on Wednesday while giving a speech.No suspects were in custody as of Thursday morning, but an image bearing a 'person of interest' has been released.

