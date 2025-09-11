https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/weapon-used-to-assassinate-kirk-recovered-identified-as-high-powered-bolt-rifle---fbi-1122770895.html

Weapon Used to Assassinate Kirk Recovered, Identified as High Powered Bolt Rifle - FBI

Weapon Used to Assassinate Kirk Recovered, Identified as High Powered Bolt Rifle - FBI

On Wednesday, prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk died in a hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University.

The weapon thought to have been used to assassinate conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been recovered and identified as a high powered bolt action rifle, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Salt Lake Field Office Robert Bohls said on Thursday.Utah officials possess a clear video of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s shooter, and efforts are ongoing to identify the suspect, Commissioner Utah Dept. of Public Safety Beau Mason told reporters on Thursday.Beau explained that after the shooting, they were able to track the suspect as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off it, and fled from the campus into a nearby neighborhood.

