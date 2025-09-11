https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/weapon-used-to-assassinate-kirk-recovered-identified-as-high-powered-bolt-rifle---fbi-1122770895.html
Weapon Used to Assassinate Kirk Recovered, Identified as High Powered Bolt Rifle - FBI
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk died in a hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University.
The weapon thought to have been used to assassinate conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been recovered and identified as a high powered bolt action rifle, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Salt Lake Field Office Robert Bohls said on Thursday.Utah officials possess a clear video of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's shooter, and efforts are ongoing to identify the suspect, Commissioner Utah Dept. of Public Safety Beau Mason told reporters on Thursday.Beau explained that after the shooting, they were able to track the suspect as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off it, and fled from the campus into a nearby neighborhood.
"This morning, I can tell you that we have recovered what we believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting. It is a high powered bolt action rifle," Bohls said. "That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. So the FBI laboratory will be analyzing this weapon," he added.
Utah officials possess a clear video of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s shooter, and efforts are ongoing to identify the suspect, Commissioner Utah Dept. of Public Safety Beau Mason told reporters on Thursday.
"We do have good video footage of this individual. we are not going to release that at this time, we're working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual," Mason said.
Beau explained that after the shooting, they were able to track the suspect as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off it, and fled from the campus into a nearby neighborhood.