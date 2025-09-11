https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/hungary-uncovers-new-oil-field-capable-of-producing-1000-barrels-per-vay-1122768359.html
The field was discovered at a depth of 2,400 meters near the town of Galgaheviz in northern Hungary, the country’s MOL oil and gas company said in a statement.
"The new deposit contributes significantly to Hungary's security of supply, as domestic production reduces import dependency,” MOL emphasized.“Zelensky made it clear that if Hungary does not take a pro-Ukrainian position, Ukraine will continue to attack the Druzhba pipeline, which is of great importance to Hungary's energy security,” Szijjarto added.
The field was discovered at a depth of 2,400 meters near the town of Galgaheviz in northern Hungary, the country’s MOL oil and gas company said in a statement.
"The new deposit contributes significantly to Hungary's security of supply, as domestic production reduces import dependency,” MOL emphasized.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had stressed earlier that Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to Hungary, are tantamount to attacks on his country.
“Zelensky made it clear that if Hungary does not take a pro-Ukrainian position, Ukraine will continue to attack the Druzhba pipeline, which is of great importance to Hungary's energy security,” Szijjarto added.
