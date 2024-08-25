https://sputnikglobe.com/20240825/quite-realistic-scheme-hungary-found-way-to-resume-russian-pipeline-oil-deliveries-1119900663.html

'Quite Realistic Scheme': Hungary Found Way to Resume Russian Pipeline Oil Deliveries

'Quite Realistic Scheme': Hungary Found Way to Resume Russian Pipeline Oil Deliveries

Sputnik International

Hungary appears to have found a simple way to again receive Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, the traditional route running through Ukraine.

2024-08-25T06:34+0000

2024-08-25T06:34+0000

2024-08-25T06:34+0000

world

russia

hungary

ukraine

lukoil

europe

sanction

druzhba pipeline

slovakia

czech republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102658/65/1026586596_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_acfd2738abb1aee976673d029aa70800.jpg

Hungary has come up with a new solution for the resumption of oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline after the Kiev regime imposed sanctions blocking the transit of deliveries from Russia's Lukoil to Central Europe in June.The Druzhba oil pipeline runs from Russia to Belarus and then splits into two branches: the northern one goes to Poland and Germany, and the southern one runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia.Under the contract, Lukoil must deliver oil to the territory of Hungary. If the point of acceptance is moved to the Russia-Belarus border or the Belarus-Ukraine border, then the oil that goes through the territory of Ukraine would de facto be the property of Hungary's MOL, not Lukoil.He believes that this initiative is quite realistic. He does not rule out that this may even lead to a full-capacity operation of the oil pipeline.Demidov suggested that in the wake of the transfer of ownership to the Hungarian energy company, the oil running through the Druzhba pipeline may be supplied not only to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, but also to other countries possibly, where it was delivered prior to Western sanctions."This is beneficial for Russia, because the West will not be able to blame Russia for any delays in deliveries because Russia will be able to deliver oil across its territory without problems," the pundit pointed out.He does not think that this initiative will have any impact on the European oil market.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/eu-behind-suspension-of-russian-oil-transit-to-hungary---fm-szijjarto-1119628059.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/hungary-rejects-croatian-oil-route-over-high-fees-and-eu-call-to-stop-russian-oil-1119604043.html

russia

hungary

ukraine

slovakia

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

hungary, russia's lukoil, russian pipeline druzhba, oil pipeline druzhba, ukraine imposed sanctions on lukoil, oil transit to hungary stopped, hungary found way to resume oil deliveries from russia, eu sanctions against russia