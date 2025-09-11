https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/israels-attack-on-qatar-undermines-gaza-humanitarian-efforts---lavrov-1122770007.html

Israel's Attack on Qatar Undermines Gaza Humanitarian Efforts - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Sochi with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The military and political tensions in the Middle East have increased dramatically after Israel's attacks on the Palestinian movement Hamas in Qatar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. "The situation is even more cynical because Qatar is one of the key intermediaries in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas. <...> It is a sign of the lack of desire to stop unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the Russian top diplomat added.Israel's actions indicate its desire to undermine the very possibility of creating a Palestinian state, Lavrov concluded.

