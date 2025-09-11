https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/qatar-calls-netanyahus-accusations-of-harboring-terrorists-reckless-1122769001.html
Qatar Calls Netanyahu's Accusations of Harboring Terrorists 'Reckless'
Qatar calls Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations of harboring terrorists against Doha "reckless," the Qatari Foreign ministry said.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu called on countries that harbor "terrorists" to expel them or bring them to justice, mentioning Qatar in this regard. Qatar will work with partners to "to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end," the statement added.Netanyahu should be brought to justice; he is "the one who is wanted by the ICC," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told CNN. Al-Thani accused Netanyahu of trying “to lecture the world about the law” although he himself “broke every international law.” Israel’s recent strikes on Doha “killed any hope” for the hostages remaining in Gaza, the Qatari PM stressed. He warned against turning a blind eye to Israel's aggressive actions, urging a stop to “Netanyahu’s madness,” Al Jazeera reported. The Qatari PM also appreciated Russia's "clear and principled position in support of Qatar’s efforts to protect its independence and territorial integrity."
Qatar calls Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations of harboring terrorists against Doha "reckless," the Qatari Foreign ministry said.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu called on countries that harbor "terrorists" to expel them or bring them to justice, mentioning Qatar in this regard.
"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the reckless statements made by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding Qatar’s hosting of the Hamas office, and the shameful attempt therein to justify the cowardly attack that targeted Qatari territory, as well as the explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement.
Qatar will work with partners to "to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end," the statement added.
Netanyahu should be brought to justice; he is "the one who is wanted by the ICC," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told CNN.
Al-Thani accused Netanyahu of trying “to lecture the world about the law” although he himself “broke every international law.”
Israel’s recent strikes on Doha “killed any hope” for the hostages remaining in Gaza, the Qatari PM stressed. He warned against turning a blind eye to Israel's aggressive actions, urging a stop to “Netanyahu’s madness,” Al Jazeera reported.
The Qatari PM also appreciated Russia's "clear and principled position in support of Qatar’s efforts to protect its independence and territorial integrity."