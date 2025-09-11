https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/russian-foreign-ministry-on-kirks-murder-investigation-must-take-place-1122770144.html

Russian Foreign Ministry on Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Full Probe Needed

Russian Foreign Ministry on Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Full Probe Needed

On Wednesday, Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University. US President Donald Trump expressed condolences to his family and vowed to find those responsible.

Commenting on the murder of the prominent US activist, Charlie Kirk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday called for a full investigation and the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.Earlier on Wednesday, Kirk succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained after he was shot in the neck during a mass event at Utah Valley University. While the suspect remains at large, US President Donald Trump confirmed the politician's death and offered condolences to the deceased activist's family.

