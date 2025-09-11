International
Russian Foreign Ministry on Charlie Kirk's Murder: Full Probe Needed
Russian Foreign Ministry on Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Full Probe Needed
On Wednesday, Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University. US President Donald Trump expressed condolences to his family and vowed to find those responsible.
Commenting on the murder of the prominent US activist, Charlie Kirk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday called for a full investigation and the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.Earlier on Wednesday, Kirk succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained after he was shot in the neck during a mass event at Utah Valley University. While the suspect remains at large, US President Donald Trump confirmed the politician's death and offered condolences to the deceased activist's family.
on wednesday, kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at utah valley university. us president donald trump expressed condolences to his family and vowed to find those responsible.
on wednesday, kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at utah valley university. us president donald trump expressed condolences to his family and vowed to find those responsible.

Russian Foreign Ministry on Charlie Kirk’s Murder: Full Probe Needed

11:34 GMT 11.09.2025 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 11.09.2025)
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2025
© AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps
American conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, died in the hospital on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the neck, sustained during a mass event at Utah Valley University, US President Donald Trump send condolences to his family and vowed to find those responsible.
Commenting on the murder of the prominent US activist, Charlie Kirk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday called for a full investigation and the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.

"There must be an investigation, they must find the criminal himself and those who were certainly involved in this terrible crime," Zakharova told reporters, adding that it is impossible to draw any conclusions without first understanding who committed this crime.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kirk succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained after he was shot in the neck during a mass event at Utah Valley University. While the suspect remains at large, US President Donald Trump confirmed the politician's death and offered condolences to the deceased activist's family.
