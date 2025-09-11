International
Lavrov Meets With Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council
Slain US Activist Charlie Kirk Called Crimea Part of Russia, Criticized Zelensky
Slain US Activist Charlie Kirk Called Crimea Part of Russia, Criticized Zelensky
US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a college campus event in Utah, called Crimea part of Russia that should have never been transferred to Ukraine, Sputnik found out.
"Crimea is not able to be retaken, period. Let us get a picture of Crimea. Crimea is on the southern tip of Ukraine. Crimea, first of all, is massive, and it has always been part of Russia. It never should have been handed over," Charlie Kirk said earlier this year. Crimea is ethnically Russian, the activist said. Kirk argued that Volodymyr Zelensky was hindering the peace process by refusing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter. President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.
Slain US Activist Charlie Kirk Called Crimea Part of Russia, Criticized Zelensky

US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a college campus event in Utah, called Crimea part of Russia that should have never been transferred to Ukraine, Sputnik found out.
"Crimea is not able to be retaken, period. Let us get a picture of Crimea. Crimea is on the southern tip of Ukraine. Crimea, first of all, is massive, and it has always been part of Russia. It never should have been handed over," Charlie Kirk said earlier this year.
Crimea is ethnically Russian, the activist said.
"Nobody seriously disputes that Crimea wants to be in Russia. It is where Russian wine is from, for example. It is where the Russian naval fleet was and is headquartered," he said.
Kirk argued that Volodymyr Zelensky was hindering the peace process by refusing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.
"It is Zelensky that is now getting in the way of a potential peace proposal," the activist said.
Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter. President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.
