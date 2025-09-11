https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/slain-us-activist-charlie-kirk-called-crimea-part-of-russia-criticized-zelensky-1122768677.html

Slain US Activist Charlie Kirk Called Crimea Part of Russia, Criticized Zelensky

US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a college campus event in Utah, called Crimea part of Russia that should have never been transferred to Ukraine, Sputnik found out.

"Crimea is not able to be retaken, period. Let us get a picture of Crimea. Crimea is on the southern tip of Ukraine. Crimea, first of all, is massive, and it has always been part of Russia. It never should have been handed over," Charlie Kirk said earlier this year. Crimea is ethnically Russian, the activist said. Kirk argued that Volodymyr Zelensky was hindering the peace process by refusing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. A manhunt is underway for the shooter. President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.

