https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/why-did-qatar-need-russias-s-400-for-real-air-defense-shield-1122770372.html

Why Does Qatar Need Russia’s S-400 for Real Air Defense Shield?

Why Does Qatar Need Russia’s S-400 for Real Air Defense Shield?

Sputnik International

Qatar’s US-made Patriot system failed to contain Israel’s recent attack on Doha, which was condemned by many countries as grave violation of international law.

2025-09-11T12:33+0000

2025-09-11T12:33+0000

2025-09-11T12:45+0000

analysis

russia

qatar

israel

us

patriot missile system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107923/88/1079238800_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_96f4bfa36a1e7ecd7852d338f7d97032.jpg

Qatar should acquire Russia’s S-400s, Vikings, and Tor-M2s to build up a real missile shield Russian military analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.As for the Patriot, he went on, the system has big flaws, such as limited firing, low mobility, and embedded “backdoors” that can disable it remotely if US interests aren’t aligned.The Patriot system can’t engage targets 360°. It is truck-transported, unlike Russia’s highly mobile tracked or wheeled air defense systems, according to Korotchenko.“There is the only alternative – Russia,” the analyst underscores, recalling that Qatar and Russia have strong ties, including at the leadership level.The analyst stressed that Qatar needs a multi-tier air defense, which could include long-range S-400s, mid-range Vikings (export version of Buk-M3) and short-range Tor-M2s, which are highly mobile and modular. On the Tor-M2, he said that this air defense system offers flexible close-in protection for VIP residences, gas facilities, ports, and other critical infrastructure. Their mobility means rapid redeployment as threats shift.The US has shown itself to be an unreliable ally, and Qatar can no longer depend on the American security umbrella. Qatar has the resources to build its own sovereign air defense system—and Russia is ready to help make it happen, Korotchenko concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/why-did-qatars-air-defenses-fail-during-israels-attack-1122767301.html

russia

qatar

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

qatar’s us-made patriot system, entire range of military and defense measures, israel's attack on doha, qatar's missile shield