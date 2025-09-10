https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/why-did-qatars-air-defenses-fail-during-israels-attack-1122767301.html
Why Did Qatar's Air Defenses Fail During Israel's Attack?
Sputnik International
The missiles fired by Israel could have been intercepted by Qatar's US Patriot systems. Russian military expert Yuri Knutov weighs in: the Patriots were simply turned off by the US.
Patriots Offline "The main feature of these systems is their close integration with airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS), satellites, and command centers that provide targeting data," Knutov tells Sputnik. "In addition, they have a [remote] shutdown feature to prevent accidental friendly fire." This shutdown feature is problematic: Turkiye refused to purchase the Patriot specifically because the American side could disable these systems at any moment, and therefore preferred the S-400, according to the pundit. US Didn't Defend Qatar US Always Sides With Israel Appeasing the US is futile — they always side with Israel.
"The main feature of these systems is their close integration with airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS), satellites, and command centers that provide targeting data," Knutov tells Sputnik. "In addition, they have a [remote] shutdown feature to prevent accidental friendly fire."
This shutdown feature is problematic: Turkiye refused to purchase the Patriot specifically because the American side could disable these systems at any moment, and therefore preferred the S-400, according to the pundit.
Apart from using Patriots, Qatar hosts
the US’ largest military base in the Middle East.
"According to the agreement between Qatar and the US, the Americans were, of course, supposed to defend Qatar’s airspace by opening fire on Israeli aircraft. However, this did not happen," Knutov says.
The US military knew about the incoming Israeli aircraft
yet took no action, effectively allowing them to operate freely against the Hamas delegation invited to Qatar for negotiations. The US was fully aware of this.
Arab countries — and not just them — should take note: wherever US Patriots are used, the US can disable them at any moment, leaving their skies completely defenseless.
US Always Sides With Israel
"This is undoubtedly a scandalous situation, given that Qatar is a close US ally and had promised to invest billions in the American economy," Knutov says. "The Americans warned Qatar of the attack only ten minutes after it had taken place."
Appeasing the US is futile — they always side with Israel
.