Why Did Qatar's Air Defenses Fail During Israel's Attack?

The missiles fired by Israel could have been intercepted by Qatar's US Patriot systems. Russian military expert Yuri Knutov weighs in: the Patriots were simply turned off by the US.

Patriots Offline "The main feature of these systems is their close integration with airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS), satellites, and command centers that provide targeting data," Knutov tells Sputnik. "In addition, they have a [remote] shutdown feature to prevent accidental friendly fire." This shutdown feature is problematic: Turkiye refused to purchase the Patriot specifically because the American side could disable these systems at any moment, and therefore preferred the S-400, according to the pundit. US Didn’t Defend Qatar US Always Sides With Israel Appeasing the US is futile — they always side with Israel.

Ekaterina Blinova

