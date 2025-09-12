International
Netanyahu Approves Construction Project That Will Split Occupied West Bank in Half
Netanyahu Approves Construction Project That Will Split Occupied West Bank in Half
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the construction of thousands of housing units in the Mevaseret Adumim area (E1), which will link the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim with East Jerusalem, thereby splitting the occupied West Bank in half.
"Today is a very important day. The city of Maale Adumim will double: 70,000 people will live here within five years. This is a huge change. There is another promise that we will keep. We said: There will be no Palestinian state — and there really won't be one! This place is ours. We will take care of our heritage, our land, and our security," Netanyahu said at the signing ceremony for the roof agreement in Maale Adumim on Thursday. On August 8, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the ultra-right Religious Zionism party, said that Israeli authorities were making efforts to "erase the Palestinian state." On August 14, he approved the construction of Jewish settlements in the E1 area near East Jerusalem in a bid to separate the city from the West Bank. Israel's Civil Administration's committee for Judea and Samaria, which is how Israel refers to the West Bank, approved the construction of 3,400 homes in the Mevaseret Adumim area. In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334, demanding that Israel halt illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. Israel refused to comply with the provisions.
Netanyahu Approves Construction Project That Will Split Occupied West Bank in Half

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the construction of thousands of housing units in the Mevaseret Adumim area (E1), which will link the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim with East Jerusalem, thereby splitting the occupied West Bank in half.
"Today is a very important day. The city of Maale Adumim will double: 70,000 people will live here within five years. This is a huge change. There is another promise that we will keep. We said: There will be no Palestinian state — and there really won't be one! This place is ours. We will take care of our heritage, our land, and our security," Netanyahu said at the signing ceremony for the roof agreement in Maale Adumim on Thursday.
On August 8, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the ultra-right Religious Zionism party, said that Israeli authorities were making efforts to "erase the Palestinian state." On August 14, he approved the construction of Jewish settlements in the E1 area near East Jerusalem in a bid to separate the city from the West Bank. Israel's Civil Administration's committee for Judea and Samaria, which is how Israel refers to the West Bank, approved the construction of 3,400 homes in the Mevaseret Adumim area.
In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334, demanding that Israel halt illegal settlement activities in the West Bank. Israel refused to comply with the provisions.
