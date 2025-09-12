International
Republican Activist Suggests 'Higher Powers' Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination
Republican Activist Suggests 'Higher Powers' Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination
Sputnik International
The assassination of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk probably involved a larger conspiracy, potentially orchestrated by powerful entities, US Republican activist, working for right wing influencers, Michael Casey told RIA Novosti.
"Given how many on the left are happy and celebrating this, it wouldn't surprise me if it was a rank and file leftist. It also wouldn't surprise me if there's a conspiracy involved. This is too professional, maybe higher powers are involved beyond our current understanding," Casey said. Casey expressed sorrow, noting, however, that Kirk's prominence made him a likely target: Kirk was one of the most effective leaders who delivered in the elections of President Donald Trump. The activist highlighted Kirk's unifying influence, saying "his conferences unified so many on the right, so many factions and groups and he built the most powerful youth conservative organizations in history and his influence was growing." Casey said he could have become a President one day. Casey said it all feels as a "bad dream" and he can not believe what has just happened. Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.
Republican Activist Suggests 'Higher Powers' Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The assassination of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk probably involved a larger conspiracy, potentially orchestrated by powerful entities, US Republican activist, working for right wing influencers, Michael Casey told RIA Novosti.
“Given how many on the left are happy and celebrating this, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a rank and file leftist. It also wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a conspiracy involved. This is too professional, maybe higher powers are involved beyond our current understanding,” Casey said.
Casey expressed sorrow, noting, however, that Kirk’s prominence made him a likely target: Kirk was one of the most effective leaders who delivered in the elections of President Donald Trump.
The activist highlighted Kirk’s unifying influence, saying “his conferences unified so many on the right, so many factions and groups and he built the most powerful youth conservative organizations in history and his influence was growing." Casey said he could have become a President one day.
Casey said it all feels as a “bad dream” and he can not believe what has just happened.
Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.
