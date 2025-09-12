International
Trump Says There Is Big Progress in Searching for Murderer of Politician Charlie Kirk
Trump Says There Is Big Progress in Searching for Murderer of Politician Charlie Kirk
There is a big progress in searching for a murderer of US conservative politician Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump said.
"They're making big progress," Trump told reporters when asked about the investigation.

"I have an indication ... but we'll let you know about that later," the president said about possible motives of the assassination.

A manhunt is still underway for the person who shot and killed conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, more than a day after this shooting terrified the US.

The FBI has released a new video of a "person of interest" in the killing of Kirk, while Utah officials published more images of a suspected assailant. The video shows the suspected killer, dressed in all black, descending from the roof of a building at Utah Valley University, from which he is believed to have shot Kirk

Over 7,000 leads and tips have been submitted by the public so far, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said. However, officials have "no idea" whether the suspected assailant is still in the state, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason admitted.

The state of Utah plans to seek the death penalty in Kirk's murder, according to local officials.

The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in Kirk's killing.

Kirk's body was flown from Utah to Arizona, accompanied by US Vice-President JD Vance onboard Air Force Two
Trump Says There Is Big Progress in Searching for Murderer of Politician Charlie Kirk

06:30 GMT 12.09.2025 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 12.09.2025)
There is a big progress in searching for a murderer of US conservative politician Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump said.
"They're making big progress," Trump told reporters when asked about the investigation.
"I have an indication ... but we'll let you know about that later," the president said about possible motives of the assassination.
A manhunt is still underway for the person who shot and killed conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, more than a day after this shooting terrified the US.

The FBI has released a new video of a “person of interest” in the killing of Kirk, while Utah officials published more images of a suspected assailant. The video shows the suspected killer, dressed in all black, descending from the roof of a building at Utah Valley University, from which he is believed to have shot Kirk
Analysis
Was Charlie Kirk's Killer a Pro?
Yesterday, 15:28 GMT
Over 7,000 leads and tips have been submitted by the public so far, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said. However, officials have “no idea” whether the suspected assailant is still in the state, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason admitted.
The state of Utah plans to seek the death penalty in Kirk's murder, according to local officials.
The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in Kirk’s killing.
Kirk's body was flown from Utah to Arizona, accompanied by US Vice-President JD Vance onboard Air Force Two
