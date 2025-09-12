https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/trump-says-there-is-big-progress-in-searching-for-murderer-of-politician-charlie-kirk-1122772225.html

Trump Says There Is Big Progress in Searching for Murderer of Politician Charlie Kirk

Trump Says There Is Big Progress in Searching for Murderer of Politician Charlie Kirk

Sputnik International

There is a big progress in searching for a murderer of US conservative politician Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump said.

2025-09-12T06:30+0000

2025-09-12T06:30+0000

2025-09-12T06:51+0000

americas

charlie kirk

donald trump

jd vance

utah

arizona

fbi

assassination

assassination plot

maga

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0b/1122770737_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7c27a07480c340975abe7cac3ec1f8.jpg

"They're making big progress," Trump told reporters when asked about the investigation. A manhunt is still underway for the person who shot and killed conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, more than a day after this shooting terrified the US.The FBI has released a new video of a “person of interest” in the killing of Kirk, while Utah officials published more images of a suspected assailant. The video shows the suspected killer, dressed in all black, descending from the roof of a building at Utah Valley University, from which he is believed to have shot KirkOver 7,000 leads and tips have been submitted by the public so far, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said. However, officials have “no idea” whether the suspected assailant is still in the state, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason admitted.The state of Utah plans to seek the death penalty in Kirk's murder, according to local officials.The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in Kirk’s killing. Kirk's body was flown from Utah to Arizona, accompanied by US Vice-President JD Vance onboard Air Force Two

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/was-charlie-kirks-killer-a-pro-1122771370.html

americas

utah

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kirk assasination, trump on charlie kirk, who killed charlie kirk, charlie kirk shot, fbi kirk investigation