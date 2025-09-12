https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/russia-belarus-joint-strategic-drills-zapad-2025-begin-1122772082.html

Russia-Belarus Joint Strategic Drills Zapad 2025 Begin

Russia-Belarus joint strategic exercises "Zapad 2025" (West 2025) started on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On September 12 this year, the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation entitled 'Zapad 2025' started," the ministry said. It said the drills will be the final stage of joint training of the two countries' armed forces in 2025. During the exercise, Russia and Belarus will practice repelling aggression against the [Russia-Belarus] Union State and restoring its territorial integrity, the ministry said. It said contingents from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other partners have been invited to the drills to practice joint actions, adding that the exercises will be held at training grounds in Belarus and Russia, and in the waters of the Baltic and Barents seas.

