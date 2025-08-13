https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/russia-belarus-zapad-drills-to-practice-use-of-tactical-nuclear-arms-oreshnik---reports-1122605782.html

Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports

Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports

Sputnik International

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 in September will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex, the Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.

2025-08-13T12:19+0000

2025-08-13T12:19+0000

2025-08-13T12:19+0000

military

russia

belarus

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

drills

military drills

joint drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089042962_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_d2235287221ccdb4b3c043a4f9108fea.jpg

This is an important element of strategic containment for the parties, the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.The Belarusian-Russian military exercises "Zapad-2025" will take place on the territory of Belarus from September 12 to 16, announced the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko. He emphasized that the goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities of Belarus and the Russian Federation in ensuring the military security of the Union State and their readiness to repel potential aggression.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/us-systems-increasingly-deployed-in-regions-affecting-russias-security---sergei-ryabkov-1122589394.html

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarusian defense minister, russia-belarus zapad, belarusian-russian military exercises zapad-202