https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/russia-belarus-zapad-drills-to-practice-use-of-tactical-nuclear-arms-oreshnik---reports-1122605782.html
Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports
Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports
Sputnik International
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 in September will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex, the Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
2025-08-13T12:19+0000
2025-08-13T12:19+0000
2025-08-13T12:19+0000
military
russia
belarus
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
drills
military drills
joint drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089042962_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_d2235287221ccdb4b3c043a4f9108fea.jpg
This is an important element of strategic containment for the parties, the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.The Belarusian-Russian military exercises "Zapad-2025" will take place on the territory of Belarus from September 12 to 16, announced the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko. He emphasized that the goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities of Belarus and the Russian Federation in ensuring the military security of the Union State and their readiness to repel potential aggression.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/us-systems-increasingly-deployed-in-regions-affecting-russias-security---sergei-ryabkov-1122589394.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089042962_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_50b3b4b961974f1852fe34f4446de307.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
belarusian defense minister, russia-belarus zapad, belarusian-russian military exercises zapad-202
belarusian defense minister, russia-belarus zapad, belarusian-russian military exercises zapad-202
Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 in September will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex, the Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
This is an important element of strategic containment for the parties, the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The Belarusian-Russian military exercises
"Zapad-2025" will take place on the territory of Belarus from September 12 to 16, announced the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko. He emphasized that the goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities of Belarus and the Russian Federation in ensuring the military security of the Union State and their readiness to repel potential aggression.