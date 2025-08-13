International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/russia-belarus-zapad-drills-to-practice-use-of-tactical-nuclear-arms-oreshnik---reports-1122605782.html
Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports
Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports
Sputnik International
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 in September will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex, the Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
2025-08-13T12:19+0000
2025-08-13T12:19+0000
military
russia
belarus
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
drills
military drills
joint drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089042962_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_d2235287221ccdb4b3c043a4f9108fea.jpg
This is an important element of strategic containment for the parties, the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.The Belarusian-Russian military exercises "Zapad-2025" will take place on the territory of Belarus from September 12 to 16, announced the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko. He emphasized that the goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities of Belarus and the Russian Federation in ensuring the military security of the Union State and their readiness to repel potential aggression.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/us-systems-increasingly-deployed-in-regions-affecting-russias-security---sergei-ryabkov-1122589394.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089042962_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_50b3b4b961974f1852fe34f4446de307.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarusian defense minister, russia-belarus zapad, belarusian-russian military exercises zapad-202
belarusian defense minister, russia-belarus zapad, belarusian-russian military exercises zapad-202

Russia-Belarus Zapad Drills to Practice Use of Tactical Nuclear Arms, Oreshnik - Reports

12:19 GMT 13.08.2025
© Photo : Russian Defence MinistryRussian combat robots take part in drills alongside manned vehicles and troops during the Zapad-2021 drills.
Russian combat robots take part in drills alongside manned vehicles and troops during the Zapad-2021 drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025 in September will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex, the Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
This is an important element of strategic containment for the parties, the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.
The Belarusian-Russian military exercises "Zapad-2025" will take place on the territory of Belarus from September 12 to 16, announced the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation and Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus, Valery Revenko. He emphasized that the goal of the exercises is to assess the capabilities of Belarus and the Russian Federation in ensuring the military security of the Union State and their readiness to repel potential aggression.
Russia Tests New Oreshnik Ballistic Missile in Combat - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2025
World
Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov
10 August, 10:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала