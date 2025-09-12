International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/russia-hails-sushila-karkis-swearing-in-as-key-step-for-nepals-stability-1122775203.html
Russia Hails Sushila Karki’s Swearing-In as Key Step for Nepal’s Stability
Russia Hails Sushila Karki’s Swearing-In as Key Step for Nepal’s Stability
Sputnik International
Russia views Sushila Karki’s swearing-in as Nepal’s interim government head as a key step toward stability and hopes her leadership will ensure a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador Aleksei Novikov said Friday.
2025-09-12T20:14+0000
2025-09-12T20:14+0000
asia
russia
nepal
kathmandu
nikita novikov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0c/1122775045_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c8714fe743696af547aea7ad1f00e245.jpg
Russia considers the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government of Nepal an important step towards stabilization in the country and hopes that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Aleksei Novikov said on Friday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/russia-expresses-hope-for-nepals-protests-to-abate-1122762334.html
russia
nepal
kathmandu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0c/1122775045_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acd2d3a47a611a4efb5480a40f41588f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nepal, sushila karki, interim government, political stability, russian ambassador, aleksei novikov, nepal politics, russia-nepal relations, peaceful political process, rule of law, diplomacy, foreign relations, kathmandu, karki swearing-in, international cooperation
russia, nepal, sushila karki, interim government, political stability, russian ambassador, aleksei novikov, nepal politics, russia-nepal relations, peaceful political process, rule of law, diplomacy, foreign relations, kathmandu, karki swearing-in, international cooperation

Russia Hails Sushila Karki’s Swearing-In as Key Step for Nepal’s Stability

20:14 GMT 12.09.2025
© AP Photo / Sujan GurungFormer Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki attends her swearing-in ceremony as interim prime minister at the presidential residence in Kathmandu, Nepal
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki attends her swearing-in ceremony as interim prime minister at the presidential residence in Kathmandu, Nepal - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2025
© AP Photo / Sujan Gurung
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to maintain friendly relations with Nepal under the new head of the interim government, the Russian ambassador added.
Russia considers the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government of Nepal an important step towards stabilization in the country and hopes that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Aleksei Novikov said on Friday.
"We consider the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as an important step towards stabilizing the domestic political situation in Nepal. Given her reputation as a principled lawyer and supporter of the rule of law, we expect that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process," Novikov said.
Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2025
World
Russia Expresses Hope for Nepal’s Protests to Abate
10 September, 08:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала