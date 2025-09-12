Russia Hails Sushila Karki’s Swearing-In as Key Step for Nepal’s Stability

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/russia-hails-sushila-karkis-swearing-in-as-key-step-for-nepals-stability-1122775203.html
Russia views Sushila Karki’s swearing-in as Nepal’s interim government head as a key step toward stability and hopes her leadership will ensure a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador Aleksei Novikov said Friday.
Russia considers the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government of Nepal an important step towards stabilization in the country and hopes that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Aleksei Novikov said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to maintain friendly relations with Nepal under the new head of the interim government, the Russian ambassador added.
"We consider the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as an important step towards stabilizing the domestic political situation in Nepal. Given her reputation as a principled lawyer and supporter of the rule of law, we expect that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process," Novikov said.