Russia Hails Sushila Karki’s Swearing-In as Key Step for Nepal’s Stability

Russia views Sushila Karki’s swearing-in as Nepal’s interim government head as a key step toward stability and hopes her leadership will ensure a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador Aleksei Novikov said Friday.

Russia considers the swearing-in of Sushila Karki as the head of the interim government of Nepal an important step towards stabilization in the country and hopes that under her leadership the interim government will create conditions for a peaceful political process, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Aleksei Novikov said on Friday.

