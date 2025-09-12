International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/russian-forces-liberate-novopetrovskoye-expand-control-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122772759.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novopetrovskoye, Expand Control in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Novopetrovskoye, Expand Control in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopetrovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-09-12T10:06+0000
2025-09-12T10:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0c/1122772599_0:0:3127:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_21e21f2afdae3129f653bf4310bfadbe.jpg
"Over the past week, units of the Vostok group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, established control over the settlements of Khorosheye, Sosnovka and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement for the period from September 6 to 12. The ministry reported that the Russian forces took control of the Khorosheye on Sunday and of the Sosnovka on Thursday.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 3,370 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 3,370 servicepeople, five tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 42 vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 1,650 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 1,470 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated over 1,640 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week.Kiev has also lost over 1,220 soldiers in battles with the Sever group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia carried out six mass strikes and six group ones on Ukrainian military infrastructure in the past week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/russian-forces-take-control-of-sosnovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122769593.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0c/1122772599_245:0:2976:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_524e9ac089c5f015aa1ee6ec3f522d2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vostok group, russian defense ministry, novopetrovskoye, ternove, dnepropetrovsk region, dnipropetrovsk region, khorosheye, khoroshe, sosnovka, sosnivka, russian forces, offensive actions, military control
russia, vostok group, russian defense ministry, novopetrovskoye, ternove, dnepropetrovsk region, dnipropetrovsk region, khorosheye, khoroshe, sosnovka, sosnivka, russian forces, offensive actions, military control

Russian Forces Liberate Novopetrovskoye, Expand Control in Dnepropetrovsk Region

10:06 GMT 12.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman
A Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopetrovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past week, units of the Vostok group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, established control over the settlements of Khorosheye, Sosnovka and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement for the period from September 6 to 12.
The ministry reported that the Russian forces took control of the Khorosheye on Sunday and of the Sosnovka on Thursday.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Sosnovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 10:06 GMT
Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 3,370 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 3,370 servicepeople, five tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 42 vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 1,650 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 1,470 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated over 1,640 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week.
Kiev has also lost over 1,220 soldiers in battles with the Sever group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia carried out six mass strikes and six group ones on Ukrainian military infrastructure in the past week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала