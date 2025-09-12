https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/russian-forces-liberate-novopetrovskoye-expand-control-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122772759.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novopetrovskoye, Expand Control in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopetrovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past week, units of the Vostok group of forces, as a result of offensive actions, established control over the settlements of Khorosheye, Sosnovka and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement for the period from September 6 to 12. The ministry reported that the Russian forces took control of the Khorosheye on Sunday and of the Sosnovka on Thursday.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 3,370 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 3,370 servicepeople, five tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 42 vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group has eliminated more than 1,650 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug group has eliminated over 1,470 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's Vostok group of forces eliminated over 1,640 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week.Kiev has also lost over 1,220 soldiers in battles with the Sever group of forces, the ministry said, adding that Russia carried out six mass strikes and six group ones on Ukrainian military infrastructure in the past week.

