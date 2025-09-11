https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/was-charlie-kirks-killer-a-pro-1122771370.html

Professional Killer or Manipulated Pawn?The assassin wasn’t necessarily a pro, and may have been an ordinary American with firearms experience groomed and manipulated into becoming a willing killer, either by partisan media or even security services, says FSB Lt. Col. (ret.) Andrey Popov.US security agencies are known to run an entire cohort of informal ‘agents’, identified ahead of time, led on, controlled and given the chance to carry out their crime, after which they are liquidated or allowed to disappear (ensuring plausible deniability for powerful forces behind the scenes).Free access to military-grade firearms eases the process considerably, Popov says, with the purchase of automatic rifles and machineguns not a problem in many states, and the US home to a “huge market” of guns - black, grey and white.Echoes of Attempt on Trump's LifeFrom the poorly-guarded venue and absence of basic security protocols, to the sniper(s) positioning at a high vantage point and firing at a well-lit target on a platform, Kirk’s murder had “the same handwriting” as the 2024 failed Trump assassination, Popov said.Does a Secret Criminal Cabal Control US Politics?The FSB vet suspects “some kind of criminal organization” has been in control of law enforcement and domestic intelligence in the US going back to the Kennedy era, organizing them in such a way as to ease political murder and protect the masterminds.

