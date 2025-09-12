https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/while-german-economy-struggles-berlin-plans-billions-more-for-ukraine-1122774774.html

While German Economy Struggles, Berlin Plans Billions More for Ukraine

Sputnik International

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius requested 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) more over the next two years for military support to Ukraine than was approved by the German government, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

Due to this disagreement, planned contracts with the Ukrainian defense industry must now be suspended, and support measures for the Ukrainian armed forces will have to be partially canceled or reduced, the report said. According to an official document from the German Defense Ministry distributed to Bundestag lawmakers at the end of August, the ministry informed the finance ministry in June of the 15.8 billion euros needed for military support to Ukraine in 2026 and the 12.8 billion euros needed in 2027. However, only 9 billion euros were allocated for both years, including payments from EU funds. These 9 billion in military aid for the coming years did not meet expectations, the defense ministry said, adding that the amount initially requested for 2026 and 2027 was "significantly higher." In response to the newspaper's inquiry, the defense and finance ministries said that they had no disagreements regarding Ukraine's aid needs in the coming years. "The figures taken into account in preparing the budget were jointly agreed upon by the federal minister of finance and the federal minister of defense, so there is full agreement on this issue," ministry representatives were quoted as saying by the newspaper. In late August, German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil during his visit to Kiev announced that the German government intended to allocate 9 billion euros annually to support Ukraine. According to data from the German Ministry of Finance, cited by Bild, from February 2022 to the end of 2024, Germany has provided Ukraine with 50.5 billion euros in support. Of this sum, 25 billion euros were allocated for hosting Ukrainian refugees, 17 billion euros for weapons supplies and military training, 6.7 billion euros for restoring damaged energy infrastructure and other non-military aid, and 1.9 billion euros for the Ukrainian budget, specifically for civil servant salaries. Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and drag NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.

