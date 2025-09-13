International
California Lawmakers Pass Bill on AI Security Verification - Reports
California Lawmakers Pass Bill on AI Security Verification - Reports
The lawmakers of the US state of California have approved a bill on the verification of AI systems for safety, Politico reported on Saturday.
Now California Governor Gavin Newsom is to make the final decision on signing the bill into law. In 2024, Newsom vetoed a similar bill, but this year a more lenient approach to AI regulation was proposed, based on an expert report on AI safety commissioned by Newsom himself, Politico reported. If the bill is signed, AI companies will have to disclose how their systems are tested for security and undergo appropriate certification, Politico reported.
California Lawmakers Pass Bill on AI Security Verification - Reports

20:03 GMT 13.09.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lawmakers of the US state of California have approved a bill on the verification of AI systems for safety, Politico reported on Saturday.
Now California Governor Gavin Newsom is to make the final decision on signing the bill into law.
In 2024, Newsom vetoed a similar bill, but this year a more lenient approach to AI regulation was proposed, based on an expert report on AI safety commissioned by Newsom himself, Politico reported.
If the bill is signed, AI companies will have to disclose how their systems are tested for security and undergo appropriate certification, Politico reported.
