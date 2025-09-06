https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/ai-future-of-humanity-can-accelerate-development-of-many-countries--un-escap-1122739734.html

AI ‘Future of Humanity,’ Can Accelerate Development of Many Countries – UN ESCAP

Artificial intelligence is the "future of humanity" because it can accelerate the development of many countries, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"AI is the future of humanity, but, at the same time, how can developing countries also benefit from this AI very fast, right? There are risks [and a need for] governance. But at the same time, developing countries could benefit from AI because it could really accelerate many developments," the executive secretary said. UN member states should collaborate to explore the opportunities offered by AI, Alisjahbana added. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. RIA Novosti and Sputnik are the general media partners of the forum.

