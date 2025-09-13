https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/china-slams-us-for-suppressing-high-tech-sector-launches-anti-dumping-probe-1122778907.html

China Slams US for Suppressing High-Tech Sector, Launches Anti-Dumping Probe

Chinese authorities expressed protest to the United States, accusing Washington of attempting to suppress the development of high-tech sectors in China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

The ministry said that in recent years, the US has introduced a series of restrictive measures against the semiconductor production sector in China. China firmly opposes actions that not only harm China's development interests but also seriously undermine the stability of the global production and supply chain in the semiconductor industry, the ministry said. On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also announced an initiated anti-dumping investigation into the import of certain analog integrated circuits produced in the US. The ministry said that the investigation is expected to be completed by September 13, 2026. These statements and actions by the Chinese authorities were made on the eve of China-US talks in Spain from September 14-17 to discuss trade, tariffs and the TikTok platform. On Friday, the ministry said that Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng would lead the Chinese delegation. China and the US are effectively in a trade war, which erupted after US President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports in February. In March, the tariff was raised to 20%. After several reciprocal steps, the US tariff on Chinese goods reached 145%, while the tariff on US suppliers in China reached 125%. The two countries then agreed to reduce their respective tariffs to 10% for 90 days, starting May 14. Thus, China has imposed a 10% tariff on US imports, while the United States has levied a 30% tariff on Chinese products, maintaining the 20% "fentanyl" duty.

