https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/us-china-tensions-harm-both-sides-people-support-dialogue-1122695722.html
US-China Tensions Harm Both Sides, People Support Dialogue
US-China Tensions Harm Both Sides, People Support Dialogue
Sputnik International
The confrontation between China and the United States harms both sides, while the people of the two countries advocate for dialogue and cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said at a Chinese culture festival in Washington on Sunday.
2025-08-31T12:57+0000
2025-08-31T12:57+0000
2025-08-31T12:57+0000
world
donald trump
china
dc
chinese embassy
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0b/1121555783_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb418a21755ec3d71ec3452f154e4c19.jpg
"Conflict and confrontation produce no winner; dialogue and cooperation are what people truly want," Xie Feng was quoted as saying by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC. China and the US fought together against Japanese imperial forces 80 years ago. Now, as the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries must cooperate with others to safeguard global peace and stability, Xie said. China and the US are essentially in a trade war, which flared up after US President Donald Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to announce a 125% duty on American imports. The two countries agreed in May to temporarily reduce duties to make room for trade negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/us-universities-rely-on-600k-chinese-students-to-avoid-collapse---commerce-secretary-1122673839.html
china
dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0b/1121555783_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a087365ed4024021fe3234b22508bef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-china tensions, confrontation between china and the united states, chinese ambassador to the us xie feng
us-china tensions, confrontation between china and the united states, chinese ambassador to the us xie feng
US-China Tensions Harm Both Sides, People Support Dialogue
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The confrontation between China and the United States harms both sides, while the people of the two countries advocate for dialogue and cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said at a Chinese culture festival in Washington on Sunday.
"Conflict and confrontation produce no winner; dialogue and cooperation are what people truly want," Xie Feng was quoted as saying by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC.
China and the US fought together against Japanese imperial forces 80 years ago. Now, as the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries must cooperate with others to safeguard global peace and stability, Xie said.
"As long as China and the US uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, we will surely find a right way to get along with each other, and advance the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, to the benefit of both our two countries and the entire world," the ambassador said.
China and the US are essentially in a trade war, which flared up after US President Donald Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to announce a 125% duty on American imports. The two countries agreed in May to temporarily reduce duties to make room for trade negotiations.