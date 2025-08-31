https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/us-china-tensions-harm-both-sides-people-support-dialogue-1122695722.html

US-China Tensions Harm Both Sides, People Support Dialogue

The confrontation between China and the United States harms both sides, while the people of the two countries advocate for dialogue and cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said at a Chinese culture festival in Washington on Sunday.

"Conflict and confrontation produce no winner; dialogue and cooperation are what people truly want," Xie Feng was quoted as saying by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC. China and the US fought together against Japanese imperial forces 80 years ago. Now, as the world's two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries must cooperate with others to safeguard global peace and stability, Xie said. China and the US are essentially in a trade war, which flared up after US President Donald Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to announce a 125% duty on American imports. The two countries agreed in May to temporarily reduce duties to make room for trade negotiations.

