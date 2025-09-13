https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/gaza-famine-death-toll-rises-to-420-including-145-children-health-ministry-1122779535.html

Gaza Famine Death Toll Rises to 420, Including 145 Children - Health Ministry

Gaza Famine Death Toll Rises to 420, Including 145 Children - Health Ministry

Sputnik International

The total number of deaths from malnutrition amid the blockade and food supply crisis in the Gaza Strip has risen to 420 people, including 145 children, the Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.

2025-09-13T22:07+0000

2025-09-13T22:07+0000

2025-09-13T22:07+0000

world

gaza strip

palestine

palestinians

world food programme (wfp)

famine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121477146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ade1b9668ca9f62b4ff37ddfeaa25c6.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry has registered seven deaths from hunger and malnutrition, including two children. This brings the total death toll from starvation to 420, including 145 children," the statement read. In August alone, 185 people died from starvation in Gaza, which is the highest number in a month since the tightening of the blockade in March of this year. Currently, 43,000 children under the age of five and more than 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are suffering from malnutrition, according to local authorities. On August 22, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed catastrophic levels of famine in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the conflict escalated in October 2023. According to the UN Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), there are five phases of malnutrition, with phases from three to five marking severe food deprivation. The latest analysis shows that the conditions in the Gaza Strip are sufficient to declare the most extreme category of famine, the WFP said. By the end of September, more than 640,000 people across the Palestinian enclave will face catastrophic levels of food insecurity, classified as IPC Phase 5. The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has worsened after Israel refused to work with the UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, which had been responsible for supplying aid to the Palestinians for decades. Several hundred UNRWA aid distribution centers have been closed and replaced by four centers run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund. Israeli troops routinely open fire at Palestinians queuing for aid, the Gaza authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/idf-controls-over-80-of-gaza-strip-90-of-infrastructure-destroyed-1122740975.html

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza war, gaza famine, gaza strip famine, gaza famine victims