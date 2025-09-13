https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/huge-anti-immigration-rally-sweeps-london-1122777868.html

Huge Anti-Immigration Rally Sweeps London

The “Unite the Kingdom” protest drew over 110,000 people, with nearly 1 million watching online, organizer Tommy Robinson, the anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist, said.

The rally filled streets near Waterloo with Union Jacks, St George's Crosses, Scottish Saltires, Welsh flags, and banners reading “Stop the Boats,” “Send Them Home,” and “Unite the Kingdom.” Some participants carried anti-transgender signs, while one man held a cross reading “RIP Charlie Kirk,” the US conservative activist shot dead earlier this week.Speeches took place at a Whitehall stage, with appearances from figures including Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon. Police deployed around 1,000 officers, reinforced by 500 from other forces, and created barriers between the rival protests. Some officers faced projectiles while keeping the cordon intact.

