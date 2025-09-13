https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/israel-kept-us-in-the-dark-before-hamas-strikes-in-qatar--report-1122776852.html

Israel Kept US in the Dark Before Hamas Strikes in Qatar – Report

Israel did not inform the US authorities in advance about the planned strikes against the Palestinian movement Hamas in Qatar in order to give the administration of US President Donald Trump no time to prevent the attack, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"Notice was given so close to actual launching of missiles that there was no way to reverse or halt the order," a senior US defense official was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The official also called the operation "absolutely unimaginable," the Wall Street Journal reported. According to other US officials, Trump was "angry" that he had learned about the attack not from Israel, but from the US military, the Wall Street Journal reported. On Tuesday, Israel launched strikes at senior Hamas negotiators in Doha. Israel notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.

