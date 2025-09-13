https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/israel-rejects-un-vote-backing-two-state-solution---foreign-ministry-1122775907.html
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has condemned the UN General Assembly's declaration in support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel Rejects UN Vote Backing Two-State Solution - Foreign Ministry
04:40 GMT 13.09.2025 (Updated: 05:40 GMT 13.09.2025)
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the declaration initiated by France and Saudi Arabia calling to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: 142 countries voted in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstained.
"Israel flatly rejects the UN General Assembly decision adopted this evening. Once again, it has been proven how much the General Assembly is a political circus, divorced from reality... The resolution does not contribute to a peaceful solution - on the contrary, it encourages [Palestinian movement] Hamas to continue the war," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.