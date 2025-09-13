https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/russian-forces-liberate-of-novonikolayevka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122776554.html
Russian Forces Liberate of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Furtermore, the Vostok Battlegroup:Yug BattlegroupTsentr BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Furtermore, the Vostok Battlegroup:
Engaged and defeated formations of three Ukrainian brigades.
Eliminated 240+ Ukrainian personnel, 10 vehicles, 155 mm M777 howitzer.
Supply warehouse destroyed.
Secured advantageous positions and struck mechanized, assault, airmobile, marine, National Guard and Territorial Defense units.
Eliminated 185 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored vehicles, 10 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed 2 electronic warfare stations and 7 supply depots.
Advanced into defensive depth, targeting mechanized, ranger, assault, air-assault, marine, territorial defense, and National Guard units.
Eliminated 480 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored vehicles, 9 cars, 2 field artillery pieces.
Targeted multiple Ukrainian units.
Eliminated 240+ Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored vehicles, 23 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed AN/TPQ-50 radar, 7 electronic warfare stations, and 5 ammunition depots.
Engaged mechanized, air-assault, assault, motorized infantry, territorial defense, and border units.
Ukrainian losses: 160 personnel, 1 tank, 1 armored vehicle, 10 cars, artillery piece.
Targeted mechanized, mountain-assault, air-assault, marine, and territorial defense brigades.
Eliminated 65+ Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored vehicle, 8 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed 5 electronic warfare stations and 3 supply depots.