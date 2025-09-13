https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/russian-forces-liberate-of-novonikolayevka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122776554.html

Russian Forces Liberate of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Furtermore, the Vostok Battlegroup:Yug BattlegroupTsentr BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

