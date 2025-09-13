International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Furtermore, the Vostok Battlegroup:Yug BattlegroupTsentr BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupSever BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup
News
11:15 GMT 13.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions of the units of the Vostok group of forces, the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Furtermore, the Vostok Battlegroup:
Engaged and defeated formations of three Ukrainian brigades.
Eliminated 240+ Ukrainian personnel, 10 vehicles, 155 mm M777 howitzer.
Supply warehouse destroyed.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Novopetrovskoye, Expand Control in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 10:06 GMT
Yug Battlegroup
Secured advantageous positions and struck mechanized, assault, airmobile, marine, National Guard and Territorial Defense units.
Eliminated 185 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored vehicles, 10 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed 2 electronic warfare stations and 7 supply depots.
Tsentr Battlegroup
Advanced into defensive depth, targeting mechanized, ranger, assault, air-assault, marine, territorial defense, and National Guard units.
Eliminated 480 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored vehicles, 9 cars, 2 field artillery pieces.
Zapad Battlegroup
Targeted multiple Ukrainian units.
Eliminated 240+ Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored vehicles, 23 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed AN/TPQ-50 radar, 7 electronic warfare stations, and 5 ammunition depots.
Sever Battlegroup
Engaged mechanized, air-assault, assault, motorized infantry, territorial defense, and border units.
Ukrainian losses: 160 personnel, 1 tank, 1 armored vehicle, 10 cars, artillery piece.
Dnepr Battlegroup
Targeted mechanized, mountain-assault, air-assault, marine, and territorial defense brigades.
Eliminated 65+ Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored vehicle, 8 cars, artillery piece.
Destroyed 5 electronic warfare stations and 3 supply depots.
