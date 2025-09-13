https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/sco-condemns-israeli-strikes-on-doha-calls-it-violation-of-qatars-sovereignty-1122779052.html

SCO Condemns Israeli Strikes on Doha, Calls It Violation of Qatar’s Sovereignty

SCO Condemns Israeli Strikes on Doha, Calls It Violation of Qatar’s Sovereignty

Sputnik International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the Israeli airstrikes on Qatar's capital and condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty.

2025-09-13T18:56+0000

2025-09-13T18:56+0000

2025-09-13T18:56+0000

world

qatar

israel

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122765395_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_79d0cd8cc38013c46024081c5d036af9.jpg

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization expresses deep concern over the Israeli airstrikes on a residential area of the capital of Qatar, Doha, on September 9, 2025, and condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the state of Qatar," the organization said in a statement. Israel's actions are unacceptable and grossly violate the UN Charter, as well as the fundamental norms and principles of international law, the SCO added. This past Tuesday, Israel launched strikes targeted at senior Hamas negotiators in Doha. Israel had notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. Hamas said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that six people had been killed in Israeli strikes, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. The SCO is an international organization established in 2001. It includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. The observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, while the SCO dialogue partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/israel-kept-us-in-the-dark-before-hamas-strikes-in-qatar--report-1122776852.html

qatar

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sco, shanghai cooperation organization, israel airstrikes qatar, doha strikes, qatar sovereignty, middle east conflict, hamas negotiators doha, un charter violation, international law, israel hamas conflict, qatar crisis, middle east de-escalation, russia china india iran sco, israeli strikes condemned