‘Ultra-Zionists’ and US ‘Deep State’ Drive Britain to Ruin — Former British National Party Leader

British activists like Tommy Robinson are “completely controlled and funded” by a group of US-based “ultra-Zionist” billionaires who want to spark a civil war in Britain, political analyst and former MEP Nick Griffin tells Sputnik.
"It's not just Tommy Robinson — there's an enormous effort throughout alt-media and the new mainstream news channel, GB News, to push this agenda and increase the tensions in Britain," he warns.

The US 'deep state' is also involved in the current crisis in Britain as part of its strategy to weaken Western European nations, who were already pushed to commit "economic suicide" by anti-Russian sanctions.
17:18 GMT 13.09.2025
“It’s not just Tommy Robinson — there’s an enormous effort throughout alt-media and the new mainstream news channel, GB News, to push this agenda and increase the tensions in Britain,” he warns.
By igniting a civil war between Christian and Muslim Britons, these ultra-Zionists hope to turn the British people into Israel’s supporters, so that Zionists can continue their massacres in the Middle East, continue building Greater Israel, and perhaps even make the UK fight their wars for them in places like Iran.
The US ‘deep state’ is also involved in the current crisis in Britain as part of its strategy to weaken Western European nations, who were already pushed to commit “economic suicide” by anti-Russian sanctions.
As the US desperately wants to preserve the dollar’s waning power by weakening the currencies of other nations, the euro and the pound sterling have ended up “in the sights of the American money power,” which is why the US wants to “see trouble in Britain.”
“And I think that with these very powerful forces united and pushing for it, they’re probably going to get it,” Griffin predicts.