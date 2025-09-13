https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/violence-erupts-at-tommy-robinsons-unite-the-kingdom-rally-in-london-1122778745.html
Violence Erupts at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” Rally in London
Violence Erupts at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” Rally in London
Sputnik International
London police said on Saturday that officers clashed with protesters at the right-wing rally in London dubbed Unite the Kingdom amid "unacceptable violence."
2025-09-13T15:24+0000
2025-09-13T15:24+0000
2025-09-13T18:45+0000
world
tommy robinson
keir starmer
london
trafalgar square
whitehall
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0d/1122778587_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e42ce54a6156d07d62811717ec83fbc0.jpg
Participants in the rally of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson in London gathered on Saturday morning at Russell Square and headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the flag of St George and Union Jack flags. Participants chanted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticizing the government's migration policy and restrictions on freedom of speech. The rally's participants have already occupied the pedestal of Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London, a RIA Novosti correspondent later reported. Robinson himself previously called the rally a "cultural revolution," while opponents called it a "festival of hate and lies." He claimed "millions" of people were marching in London, while the police initially said there were only 110,000. During the rally, many participants are chanting the name of the US conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, killed on Wednesday. At the same time, a small counter-protest gathered in London. Left-wing activists oppose restrictions on migration and believe the country should accept refugees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/huge-anti-immigration-rally-sweeps-london-1122777868.html
london
trafalgar square
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0d/1122778587_114:0:2843:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee06b3271d7ba5fe382098f5a344f7b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tommy robinson, unite the kingdom rally, london protest, far-right rally london, keir starmer migration policy, uk police clashes, nelson’s column protest, trafalgar square rally, st george flag, union jack protest, charlie kirk chants, london counter-protest, uk refugee policy, festival of hate, uk political unrest, uk freedom of speech protests
tommy robinson, unite the kingdom rally, london protest, far-right rally london, keir starmer migration policy, uk police clashes, nelson’s column protest, trafalgar square rally, st george flag, union jack protest, charlie kirk chants, london counter-protest, uk refugee policy, festival of hate, uk political unrest, uk freedom of speech protests
Violence Erupts at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” Rally in London
15:24 GMT 13.09.2025 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 13.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London police said on Saturday that officers clashed with protesters at the right-wing rally in London dubbed Unite the Kingdom amid "unacceptable violence."
Participants in the rally of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson in London gathered on Saturday morning at Russell Square and headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the flag of St George and Union Jack flags. Participants chanted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticizing the government's migration policy and restrictions on freedom of speech.
"When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence. They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown," the police said on X, adding that nine people have been already detained, and the number of detentions is expected to increase.
The rally's participants have already occupied the pedestal of Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London, a RIA Novosti correspondent later reported.
Robinson himself previously called the rally a "cultural revolution," while opponents called it a "festival of hate and lies." He claimed "millions" of people were marching in London, while the police initially said there were only 110,000.
During the rally, many participants are chanting the name of the US conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, killed on Wednesday.
At the same time, a small counter-protest gathered in London. Left-wing activists oppose restrictions on migration and believe the country should accept refugees.