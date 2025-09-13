https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/violence-erupts-at-tommy-robinsons-unite-the-kingdom-rally-in-london-1122778745.html

Violence Erupts at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” Rally in London

Violence Erupts at Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” Rally in London

Sputnik International

London police said on Saturday that officers clashed with protesters at the right-wing rally in London dubbed Unite the Kingdom amid "unacceptable violence."

2025-09-13T15:24+0000

2025-09-13T15:24+0000

2025-09-13T18:45+0000

world

tommy robinson

keir starmer

london

trafalgar square

whitehall

united kingdom (uk)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0d/1122778587_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e42ce54a6156d07d62811717ec83fbc0.jpg

Participants in the rally of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson in London gathered on Saturday morning at Russell Square and headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the flag of St George and Union Jack flags. Participants chanted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, criticizing the government's migration policy and restrictions on freedom of speech. The rally's participants have already occupied the pedestal of Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London, a RIA Novosti correspondent later reported. Robinson himself previously called the rally a "cultural revolution," while opponents called it a "festival of hate and lies." He claimed "millions" of people were marching in London, while the police initially said there were only 110,000. During the rally, many participants are chanting the name of the US conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, killed on Wednesday. At the same time, a small counter-protest gathered in London. Left-wing activists oppose restrictions on migration and believe the country should accept refugees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/huge-anti-immigration-rally-sweeps-london-1122777868.html

london

trafalgar square

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tommy robinson, unite the kingdom rally, london protest, far-right rally london, keir starmer migration policy, uk police clashes, nelson’s column protest, trafalgar square rally, st george flag, union jack protest, charlie kirk chants, london counter-protest, uk refugee policy, festival of hate, uk political unrest, uk freedom of speech protests