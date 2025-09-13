https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/western-intel-funds-serbian-unrest---vucic-1122776022.html

Western intel funds Serbian unrest - Vucic

Western intel funds Serbian unrest - Vucic

Sputnik International

Efforts to overthrow the government in Serbia have so far cost the organizers from outside $4 billion, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

2025-09-13T05:28+0000

2025-09-13T05:28+0000

2025-09-13T05:59+0000

world

aleksandar vucic

serbia

europe

protest

riots

color revolutions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122614220_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d188aeb6eb283dabe454854d36293679.jpg

"A total of $4 billion has been invested in the destruction of Serbia. Who are our opponents? The main organizers are from outside, they created a network and gathered people, a network of students and children, which frightens and destroys the basic values ​​of our society. These are employees of various intelligence services of several countries. We know that three countries have particularly used their intelligence networks," Vucic said on TV Informer overnight to Saturday, adding that he can't name these countries so as not to complicate Serbia's position. At the end of 2024, he spoke about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) invested by the organizers in mass protests in Serbia, at the beginning of 2025 - about 3 billion euros. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. Protesters stepped up their actions, clashing with the police in the evening and at night, blocking roads.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/vucic-compelled-to-take-hard-stance-on-riots-in-serbia-1122674457.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia protests, serbia protests funding, color revolution in serbia,