Western intel funds Serbian unrest - Vucic
Sputnik International
Efforts to overthrow the government in Serbia have so far cost the organizers from outside $4 billion, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
"A total of $4 billion has been invested in the destruction of Serbia. Who are our opponents? The main organizers are from outside, they created a network and gathered people, a network of students and children, which frightens and destroys the basic values ​​of our society. These are employees of various intelligence services of several countries. We know that three countries have particularly used their intelligence networks," Vucic said on TV Informer overnight to Saturday, adding that he can't name these countries so as not to complicate Serbia's position. At the end of 2024, he spoke about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) invested by the organizers in mass protests in Serbia, at the beginning of 2025 - about 3 billion euros. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. Protesters stepped up their actions, clashing with the police in the evening and at night, blocking roads.
Western intel funds Serbian unrest - Vucic

05:28 GMT 13.09.2025 (Updated: 05:59 GMT 13.09.2025)
Efforts to overthrow the government in Serbia have so far cost the organizers from outside $4 billion, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
"A total of $4 billion has been invested in the destruction of Serbia. Who are our opponents? The main organizers are from outside, they created a network and gathered people, a network of students and children, which frightens and destroys the basic values ​​of our society. These are employees of various intelligence services of several countries. We know that three countries have particularly used their intelligence networks," Vucic said on TV Informer overnight to Saturday, adding that he can't name these countries so as not to complicate Serbia's position.
At the end of 2024, he spoke about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) invested by the organizers in mass protests in Serbia, at the beginning of 2025 - about 3 billion euros.
Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the canopy collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. Protesters stepped up their actions, clashing with the police in the evening and at night, blocking roads.
