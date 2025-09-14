https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/arab-islamic-foreign-ministers-begin-meeting-in-qatar-on-measures-against-israel-1122785497.html
Arab, Islamic Foreign Ministers Begin Meeting in Qatar on Measures Against Israel
On September 11, Qatari news agency QNA reported that an emergency summit with the participation of the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries would take place in Doha from September 14-15. Following its results, a press conference is expected on Sunday evening, during which the key points of the document to be adopted by the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries will be announced. On Tuesday, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha. Israel allegedly notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries began a preparatory meeting in Doha on Sunday ahead of an emergency summit of the leaders of these countries to develop a unified position in connection with Israel's strikes on Qatar, a source among the organizers of the meeting told Sputnik.
On September 11, Qatari news agency QNA reported that an emergency summit with the participation of the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries would take place in Doha from September 14-15.
"The preparatory meeting, during which the foreign ministers will develop the Doha declaration, which the leaders of these countries are to approve at an extraordinary summit on Monday, is taking place behind closed doors," the source said.
Following its results, a press conference is expected on Sunday evening, during which the key points of the document to be adopted by the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries will be announced.
On Tuesday, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha. Israel allegedly notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office
, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.