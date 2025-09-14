https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/arab-islamic-foreign-ministers-begin-meeting-in-qatar-on-measures-against-israel-1122785497.html

Arab, Islamic Foreign Ministers Begin Meeting in Qatar on Measures Against Israel

Arab, Islamic Foreign Ministers Begin Meeting in Qatar on Measures Against Israel

Sputnik International

Foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries began a preparatory meeting in Doha on Sunday ahead of an emergency summit of the leaders of these countries to develop a unified position in connection with Israel's strikes on Qatar, a source among the organizers of the meeting told Sputnik.

2025-09-14T13:40+0000

2025-09-14T13:40+0000

2025-09-14T13:40+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

doha

israel

qatar

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119780928_0:72:3385:1976_1920x0_80_0_0_ffce24b51c523a8fa5ec22d473ee2aef.jpg

On September 11, Qatari news agency QNA reported that an emergency summit with the participation of the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries would take place in Doha from September 14-15. Following its results, a press conference is expected on Sunday evening, during which the key points of the document to be adopted by the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries will be announced. On Tuesday, Israel launched strikes at senior negotiators of Palestinian movement Hamas in Doha. Israel allegedly notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the attack, saying that the decision had been made independently by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He assured Qatar that such an attack would not happen again.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/sco-condemns-israeli-strikes-on-doha-calls-it-violation-of-qatars-sovereignty-1122779052.html

doha

israel

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign ministers of arab and muslim countries, meeting in doha, israel's strikes on qatar