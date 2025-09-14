https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/kirk-murder-suspect-pleads-not-guilty---utah-governor-1122785632.html
Kirk Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty - Utah Governor
"He has not confessed to to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating," Cox told US media.
Kirk, one of Trump's key allies, was fatally shot at a mass event at Utah Valley University. He is survived by his wife and two children. He spoke out against aid to Ukraine, called Volodymyr Zelensky an obstacle to peace and a "CIA puppet." He also emphasized that Crimea had always been part of Russia.
This is not the first time an assassination attempt has been made on a politician who opposes aid to Ukraine. In May 2024, a pro-Ukrainian radical attempted to shoot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized in critical condition. That same year, there were two attempts to kill then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had previously questioned US aid to Ukraine. Media reported that Kirk had played a key role in Trump's victory in the election, ensuring a good turnout among young people.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tyler Robinson, a suspect in the murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has denied his guilt and is not cooperating with authorities, but his associates are helping the investigation, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday.
"He has not confessed to to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating," Cox told US media.
Kirk, one of Trump's key allies, was fatally shot at a mass event at Utah Valley University. He is survived by his wife and two children. He spoke out against aid to Ukraine, called Volodymyr Zelensky an obstacle to peace and a "CIA puppet." He also emphasized that Crimea had always been part of Russia.
This is not the first time an assassination attempt
has been made on a politician who opposes aid to Ukraine. In May 2024, a pro-Ukrainian radical attempted to shoot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized in critical condition. That same year, there were two attempts to kill then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had previously questioned US aid to Ukraine. Media reported that Kirk had played a key role in Trump's victory in the election, ensuring a good turnout among young people.