Kremlin Spokesman on Charlie Kirk's Murder: US Society Now Extremely Polarized

The society in the United States is now extremely polarized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, commenting on the assassination of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"It is up to American law enforcement to figure out whether these are some isolated incidents or some kind of a trend, which is much worse. But the fact that society is extremely polarized now is true," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Kirk, one of Trump's key allies, was fatally shot at a mass event at Utah Valley University. He is survived by his wife and two children. He spoke out against aid to Ukraine, called Volodymyr Zelensky an obstacle to peace and a "CIA puppet." He also emphasized that Crimea had always been part of Russia. This is not the first time an assassination attempt has been made on a politician who opposes aid to Ukraine. In May 2024, a pro-Ukrainian radical attempted to shoot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized in critical condition. That same year, there were two attempts to kill then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had previously questioned US aid to Ukraine. CNN reported that Kirk had played a key role in Trump's victory in the election, ensuring a good turnout among young people.

