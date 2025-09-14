https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/lebanese-navy-intercepts-panamanian-tanker-attempting-illegal-exit-1122779424.html

Lebanese Navy Intercepts Panamanian Tanker Attempting Illegal Exit

Lebanese Navy Intercepts Panamanian Tanker Attempting Illegal Exit

Sputnik International

The Lebanese navy intercepted the Panamanian-flagged tanker Hawk III, which was attempting to illegally leave Lebanon's territorial waters, the Lebanese army said on Saturday.

2025-09-14T00:59+0000

2025-09-14T00:59+0000

2025-09-14T00:59+0000

world

lebanon

navy

panama

vessel

tanker

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083564174_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_427b077d85908572d3bbe5a4118bb575.jpg

"The navy patrol launched an operation to intercept the Hawk lll vessel, which was attempting to leave the territorial waters of Lebanon illegally. As a result of the refusal of the ship's crew to obey the patrol's orders, army soldiers fired warning shots into the air. Then, a unit from the marine commando regiment, with the support of the air force, conducted an amphibious operation on the ship," the army said in a statement. The navy patrol conducted the operation after receiving information from the Joint Naval Operations Center of the army navy and on the basis of instructions from the competent judicial authorities. As a result of the special operation, 22 people who were on board the tanker were detained. The operation took place at a distance of about 30 nautical miles from the Lebanese coast, the Lebanese army said. "During the operation, three servicemen were injured as a result of an attempt by the ship's captain to maneuver in order to prevent the landing of army units on board," the statement read. An investigation has been launched into the illegal actions of the detainees. The necessary measures will be taken with respect to the vessel under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities, the Lebanese army said.

lebanon

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanese navy, hawk iii tanker, panamanian flagged vessel, lebanon territorial waters, illegal vessel interception, lebanese army operation, marine commando regiment, amphibious operation lebanon, lebanese air force, tanker crew detained, 22 people arrested lebanon, lebanese judicial authorities, middle east maritime security, lebanon naval patrol, ship captain resistance