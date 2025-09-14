https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/mass-protests-show-britons-anger-at-starmer--experts-1122786256.html

Mass Protests Show Britons’ Anger at Starmer – Experts

Mass Protests Show Britons’ Anger at Starmer – Experts

Sputnik International

The Unite the Kingdom protests in Britain reveal the level of discontent with issues like the massive debt burden and the UK’s “increasing involvement in Ukraine,” says Peter McIlvenna, co-founder and host of the Hearts of Oak podcast and Chief of Staff to Lord Pearson of Rannoch in the House of Lords.

2025-09-14T18:28+0000

2025-09-14T18:28+0000

2025-09-14T18:28+0000

analysis

keir starmer

britain

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0e/1122786098_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_75303bc9d2223057479c44b601597613.jpg

“I think people are getting tired of Britain and Europe spending so much money, sending so much military to a faraway country that shouldn't really have a concern for us,” McIlvenna told Sputnik.There is also anger at Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the “shutting down the free speech,” he added, noting that many people in Britain have been thrown in jail just “for comments online.”British Heritage Party leader David Kurten argues that a majority of Britons “have been attacked and antagonized” by Starmer’s government over their concerns about “rapid mass immigration” and its effect on crime.People with “legitimate concerns” over those issues are being “smeared as far-right, as racist” by the government and mainstream media sympathetic to it, “and people have just had enough,” he says.“Most people just want to get on with their lives, bring up their families, go about their business without our way of life being undermined. That's not what happening at the moment,” notes Kurten.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/ex-envoy-breaks-down-the-anger-behind-londons-weekend-demonstrations-1122785299.html

britain

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

keir starmer, britain, united kingdom (uk), ukraine