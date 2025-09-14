Ex-Envoy Breaks Down the Anger Behind London’s Weekend Demonstrations
© AP Photo / Joanna ChanPeople demonstrate during the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally, in London, Saturday Sept. 13, 2025.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - This weekend's right-wing protests in London were caused by concern about the country's future amid successive governments pursuing policies that go counter public needs, former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
"The protests are a mixture of genuine and reasonable concern about the general direction in which successive governments have been leading the country and a more unhealthy focus on immigrants as scapegoats, whipped up by opportunist rabble-rousers," Ford, who is also a member of the Workers Party of Britain, said.
Successive UK cabinets have been "death" to the wishes of the public, including in terms of Brexit, cost of living, state of public services, and immigration, the former diplomat also said, adding that Labour governments in particular have shown a "recourse to suppression of free speech in order to quell dissent," spurring another reason for concern.
"Sadly, the UK's counterproductive foreign policy aggressiveness towards Russia, China, and Iran and its indulgence of Israel barely figure at all in popular concerns, because in this area the media mostly impose a rigid uncritical orthodoxy," Ford added.
At the same time, the current cabinet does not "have much left in the locker for responding to the protest," especially since it has already had a ministerial reshuffle and launched a reset of policies, he said.
"British governments, however, are well used to ignoring huge popular protests: during the COVID hysteria, anti-lockdown protests bigger than that at the weekend in London were just brushed off," the former ambassador concluded.
Participants in Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London gathered on Saturday morning in Russell Square and from there headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the national flag of England with the cross of St. George and the Union Jack. The demonstrators shouted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his government's migration policy, and what they see as restrictions on freedom of speech. Later, Robinson said that over three million people took part in the protest, which he referred to as action "a celebration of free speech," and added that it was "just the beginning."
On Sunday, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned attacks on police officers during the large-scale protests and threatened anyone participating in "criminal activity" with the "full force of the law."
US President Donald Trump is unlikely to postpone his visit to the United Kingdom amid protests in the country, as the trip is "bound to guarantee him quasi-emperor status," former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.
In mid-July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that from September 17 to 19, Trump is set to travel to the United Kingdom for the second time this year on an official visit, during which he will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. Earlier in September, the US State Department announced that Secretary Marco Rubio will be joining Trump during the trip.
"It would be surprising if the protest organizers attempted any stunt which might impact the visit of Trump. On the contrary, they tend to be supportive of Trump, whose world view largely chimes with theirs. It's most unlikely Trump would postpone his visit, which is bound to guarantee him quasi-emperor status and several days of the world's attention, which he craves," Ford, who is also a member of the Workers Party of Britain, said.
The former ambassador also said that the recent assassination of prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk may have contributed to the feverish atmosphere around the protest, but not "in any really significant way."
"People are more angry about local conditions," he added.
Later, Robinson said that over 3 million people took part in the protest, which he referred to as a "celebration of free speech," and added that it was "just the beginning." He also mentioned that the participants chanted the name of Charlie Kirk and carried his portraits.