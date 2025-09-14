https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/ex-envoy-breaks-down-the-anger-behind-londons-weekend-demonstrations-1122785299.html

Ex-Envoy Breaks Down the Anger Behind London’s Weekend Demonstrations

Ex-Envoy Breaks Down the Anger Behind London’s Weekend Demonstrations

Sputnik International

This weekend's right-wing protests in London were caused by concern about the country's future amid successive governments pursuing policies that go counter public needs, former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.

2025-09-14T13:32+0000

2025-09-14T13:32+0000

2025-09-14T13:32+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

london

peter ford

tommy robinson

melania trump

protest

protest rally

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0e/1122785141_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a25e870bf324fffad73d0ad75cf29b4f.jpg

"The protests are a mixture of genuine and reasonable concern about the general direction in which successive governments have been leading the country and a more unhealthy focus on immigrants as scapegoats, whipped up by opportunist rabble-rousers," Ford, who is also a member of the Workers Party of Britain, said. Successive UK cabinets have been "death" to the wishes of the public, including in terms of Brexit, cost of living, state of public services, and immigration, the former diplomat also said, adding that Labour governments in particular have shown a "recourse to suppression of free speech in order to quell dissent," spurring another reason for concern. At the same time, the current cabinet does not "have much left in the locker for responding to the protest," especially since it has already had a ministerial reshuffle and launched a reset of policies, he said. Participants in Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London gathered on Saturday morning in Russell Square and from there headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the national flag of England with the cross of St. George and the Union Jack. The demonstrators shouted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his government's migration policy, and what they see as restrictions on freedom of speech. Later, Robinson said that over three million people took part in the protest, which he referred to as action "a celebration of free speech," and added that it was "just the beginning." On Sunday, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned attacks on police officers during the large-scale protests and threatened anyone participating in "criminal activity" with the "full force of the law."US President Donald Trump is unlikely to postpone his visit to the United Kingdom amid protests in the country, as the trip is "bound to guarantee him quasi-emperor status," former UK ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.In mid-July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that from September 17 to 19, Trump is set to travel to the United Kingdom for the second time this year on an official visit, during which he will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. Earlier in September, the US State Department announced that Secretary Marco Rubio will be joining Trump during the trip.The former ambassador also said that the recent assassination of prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk may have contributed to the feverish atmosphere around the protest, but not "in any really significant way.""People are more angry about local conditions," he added.Participants in British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London gathered on Saturday morning in Russell Square and from there headed to the government quarter of Whitehall. Many people carried the national flag of England with the cross of St. George and the Union Jack. The demonstrators shouted slogans against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They criticize the government's migration policy and what they see as restrictions on freedom of speech.Later, Robinson said that over 3 million people took part in the protest, which he referred to as a "celebration of free speech," and added that it was "just the beginning." He also mentioned that the participants chanted the name of Charlie Kirk and carried his portraits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/uk-home-secretary-threatens-prosecution-after-london-protests-turn-violent-1122780170.html

united kingdom (uk)

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

right-wing protests in london, successive governments pursuing policies, london’s weekend demonstrations