Netanyahu Eyes West Bank Annexation, Awaits US Green Light
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to ask US Secretary of State Marco Rubio what response to the recognition of Palestine by Western countries the United States would support, the Axios news portal has reported, citing a senior Israeli official.
Specifically, Netanyahu wants to know if the US would approve an Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank as a potential countermeasure. The two leaders are expected to discuss this possibility during their upcoming meeting. According to the report, Netanyahu has not yet made a final decision on annexation and is seeking to understand whether President Donald Trump would support such a move. On September 3, Axios reported that during private meetings, Rubio indicated he was not opposed to annexation and that the Trump administration would not stand in its way.
News
en_EN
