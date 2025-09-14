https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/rubio-prays-at-western-wall-as-israel-faces-backlash-over-qatar-strike-1122784980.html

Rubio Prays at Western Wall as Israel Faces Backlash Over Qatar Strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio began his visit to Israel on Sunday by praying at the Western Wall with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

The trip follows Israel’s strike in Doha last week that killed Hamas officials and a Qatari security officer—its first such attack on US ally Qatar. The strike drew condemnation abroad, and prompted President Donald Trump to express dissatisfaction, though he stressed it would not alter Washington’s ties with Israel. Rubio said the incident’s impact on truce efforts would be discussed in meetings with Israeli leaders on Monday.His visit comes as Arab states prepare to meet in Doha in solidarity with Qatar and as several Western countries move toward recognizing Palestinian statehood. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified operations in Gaza City, ordering evacuations and striking buildings it says are used by Hamas. Gaza’s civil defense reported dozens of deaths Sunday, though figures could not be independently verified.At the UN, members voted to support a revival of the two-state solution, reflecting international concern as the conflict continues nearly two years after Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel.

2025

