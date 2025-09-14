International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/russia-slams-polands-premature-conclusions--refusal-to-discuss-drone-incident-1122780764.html
Russia Slams Poland’s ‘Premature Conclusions’ & Refusal to Discuss Drone Incident
Sputnik International
Poland’s claim that it is “not ready” to hold consultations on the recent drone incident with the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) looks more like a provocation than a diplomatic stance, said Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov
2025-09-14T05:24+0000
2025-09-14T07:55+0000
world
russia
ukraine
poland
donald tusk
european union (eu)
mikhail ulyanov
drones
uavs
Poland's claim that it is "not ready" to hold consultations on the recent drone incident with the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) looks more like a provocation than a diplomatic stance, said Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov. Premature conclusions alleging Russia "wants to destabilize the situation in Poland" have already been made, according to the envoy. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier claimed "dangerous" Russian drones had been shot down over Poland, though no evidence was provided. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of any requests from Polish authorities for talks and reminded that EU and NATO leaders often accuse Russia of provocations without presenting evidence. The Russian MoD added that no targets in Poland were involved in the September 10 strike on Ukrainian defense facilities.
russia
ukraine
poland
05:24 GMT 14.09.2025 (Updated: 07:55 GMT 14.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Rafal NiedzielskiFirefighters and territorial defence officers stand close to the destroyed roof of a house after drones violated Polish airspace in Wyryki near Lublin, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.
The maximum range of Russian UAVs used in the strike on Ukraine, which allegedly crossed the border into Poland, does not exceed 700 km, the Russian Defense Ministry stated earlier. The Ministry said it was ready to provide further details on this matter.
Poland’s claim that it is “not ready” to hold consultations on the recent drone incident with the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) looks more like a provocation than a diplomatic stance, said Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov. Premature conclusions alleging Russia "wants to destabilize the situation in Poland" have already been made, according to the envoy.
“What for? Is it possible to destabilize with 19 unarmed drones? A lot of elementary questions without answers. The Russian MoD offered consultations; the Polish MoD isn’t ready. Looks like either a provocation or misunderstanding, which the Polish side doesn’t want to clarify," Ulyanov wrote on X.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier claimed “dangerous” Russian drones had been shot down over Poland, though no evidence was provided.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of any requests from Polish authorities for talks and reminded that EU and NATO leaders often accuse Russia of provocations without presenting evidence.
The Russian MoD added that no targets in Poland were involved in the September 10 strike on Ukrainian defense facilities.

"The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km. Nevertheless, we are ready to hold consultations on this subject with the Polish defense ministry," the MoD stated on Telegram.

