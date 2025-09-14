Russia Slams Poland’s ‘Premature Conclusions’ & Refusal to Discuss Drone Incident

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/russia-slams-polands-premature-conclusions--refusal-to-discuss-drone-incident-1122780764.html

Poland’s claim that it is “not ready” to hold consultations on the recent drone incident with the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) looks more like a provocation than a diplomatic stance, said Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov

Poland’s claim that it is “not ready” to hold consultations on the recent drone incident with the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) looks more like a provocation than a diplomatic stance, said Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov. Premature conclusions alleging Russia "wants to destabilize the situation in Poland" have already been made, according to the envoy. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier claimed “dangerous” Russian drones had been shot down over Poland, though no evidence was provided. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of any requests from Polish authorities for talks and reminded that EU and NATO leaders often accuse Russia of provocations without presenting evidence. The Russian MoD added that no targets in Poland were involved in the September 10 strike on Ukrainian defense facilities.

