Tear Gas in Madrid: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a España
Police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had staged riots during the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race in Madrid, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Sunday.
The protesters began pulling out metal barriers and trash cans onto the streets, blocking the road. In response, the police used tear gas and attempted to disperse the crowd. The demonstrators threw various objects at law enforcement officers, including water bottles and pieces of street debris. The unrest continues. The final, 21st stage took place on Sunday. With 57.8 kilometers (35.9 miles) remaining to the finish line, protesters with a pro-Palestinian banner appeared on the route, forcing the organizers to suspend the race. Large demonstrations also took place at the finish sections of the route in Madrid, which led the organizers to conclude the race prematurely. The winner of the general classification of the Vuelta for the first time in his career was Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard from Team Jumbo-Visma - Lease a Bike. He is also a two-time winner of the Tour de France (2022, 2023).
Tear Gas in Madrid: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a España
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had staged riots during the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race in Madrid, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Sunday.
The protesters began pulling out metal barriers and trash cans onto the streets, blocking the road. In response, the police used tear gas and attempted to disperse the crowd. The demonstrators threw various objects at law enforcement officers, including water bottles and pieces of street debris.
The final, 21st stage took place on Sunday. With 57.8 kilometers (35.9 miles) remaining to the finish line, protesters with a pro-Palestinian banner appeared on the route, forcing the organizers to suspend the race. Large demonstrations also took place at the finish sections of the route in Madrid, which led the organizers to conclude the race prematurely.
The winner of the general classification of the Vuelta for the first time in his career was Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard from Team Jumbo-Visma - Lease a Bike. He is also a two-time winner of the Tour de France (2022, 2023).