https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/tear-gas-in-madrid-pro-palestinian-protests-disrupt-vuelta-a-espaa-1122786715.html

Tear Gas in Madrid: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a España

Tear Gas in Madrid: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a España

Sputnik International

Police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had staged riots during the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race in Madrid, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Sunday.

2025-09-14T22:39+0000

2025-09-14T22:39+0000

2025-09-14T22:39+0000

world

madrid

palestine

europe

spain

protest

tear gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101985/64/1019856473_0:204:4728:2863_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3a97e80d98bd0d896b6e2cb4d8e671.jpg

The protesters began pulling out metal barriers and trash cans onto the streets, blocking the road. In response, the police used tear gas and attempted to disperse the crowd. The demonstrators threw various objects at law enforcement officers, including water bottles and pieces of street debris. The unrest continues. The final, 21st stage took place on Sunday. With 57.8 kilometers (35.9 miles) remaining to the finish line, protesters with a pro-Palestinian banner appeared on the route, forcing the organizers to suspend the race. Large demonstrations also took place at the finish sections of the route in Madrid, which led the organizers to conclude the race prematurely. The winner of the general classification of the Vuelta for the first time in his career was Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard from Team Jumbo-Visma - Lease a Bike. He is also a two-time winner of the Tour de France (2022, 2023).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/over-10000-people-take-part-in-pro-palestinian-protest-in-germany-1122691872.html

madrid

palestine

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

madrid protests, vuelta a españa 2025, pro-palestinian riots spain, tear gas madrid, police clash protesters madrid, vuelta race suspended, jonas vingegaard vuelta winner, cycling race disrupted protests, madrid unrest 2025, pro-palestinian demonstration cycling