Over 10,000 People Take Part in Pro-Palestinian Protest in Germany
More than 10,000 pro-Palestinian activists took part in a "United 4 Gaza" demonstration in the German city of Frankfurt am Main, exceeding an initial estimate of 5,000, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper has reported, citing local police.
Organizers called the protest on Saturday the largest pro-Palestinian rally in the city since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to the report. Some participants chanted slogans prohibited in Germany and drew comparisons between the conflict in Gaza war and the Holocaust. Police stopped the march several times, the newspaper reported. On August 20, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had approved an operation to seize Gaza City. Israeli army radio station Galei Tzahal also reported earlier that day that Israel's operation to capture Gaza City would last until 2026 and that up to 130,000 reservists would be involved at the peak of the maneuvers. On August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans of the Israeli military command to establish control over Gaza City and defeat Palestinian movement Hamas. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza administration, as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 63,000 people.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 10,000 pro-Palestinian activists took part in a "United 4 Gaza" demonstration in the German city of Frankfurt am Main, exceeding an initial estimate of 5,000, a German newspaper has reported, citing local police.
Organizers called the protest on Saturday the largest pro-Palestinian rally
in the city since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, according to the report. Some participants chanted slogans prohibited in Germany and drew comparisons between the conflict in Gaza war and the Holocaust. Police stopped the march several times, the newspaper reported.
On August 20, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had approved an operation to seize Gaza City. Israeli army radio station Galei Tzahal also reported earlier that day that Israel's operation to capture Gaza City would last until 2026 and that up to 130,000 reservists would be involved at the peak of the maneuvers. On August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans of the Israeli military command to establish control over Gaza City and defeat Palestinian movement Hamas.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and declared a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
According to the Gaza administration, as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, the death toll has exceeded 63,000 people.